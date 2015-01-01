पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेंधवा:खुटवाड़ी में स्थित है सुनेश्वर महादेव मंदिर, कुंड से निकलता है गर्म पानी

सेंधवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस झिर से गर्म पानी गोमुख में जाकर बहता है।
  • ग्राम पंचायत ने भेजा पैवर लगाने व मरम्मत का प्रस्ताव, नहीं मिली मंजूरी
  • ग्रामीणों ने की धार्मिक पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित करने की मांग

वरला तहसील से 3 किमी दूर खुटवाड़ी ग्राम पंचायत में प्राचीन सुनेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में प्राचीन कुंड बना हुआ है। जहां कुंड से गर्म पानी निकलता है। बारिश व ठंड के मौसम में बड़ी संख्या में लोग कुंड पर बने गोमुख से निकलने वाले गर्म पानी में स्नान करने पहुंचते हैं। प्राचीन स्थल को विकसित करने के लिए पंचायत ने 2 साल पहले प्रस्ताव बनाया लेकिन स्वीकृति नहीं मिली। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार इस स्थान को विकसित कर दें तो यह धार्मिक पर्यटन स्थल बन सकता है।

खुटवाड़ी पंचायत में तोरी नदी के किनारे प्राचीन सुनेश्वर महादेव मंदिर बना हुआ है। मंदिर की निचली सतह पर एक झिर बनी हुई है। झिर से गर्म पानी नीचे बने कुंड में लगे गोमुख के अंदर से निकलकर बहता है। यहां पर ठंड के दिनों में वरला, बलवाड़ी सहित अन्य स्थानों से श्रद्धालु नहाने के लिए पहुंचते हैं। वर्ष 2005 में पंचायत ने मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार कराया था।

कुंड की मरम्मत कराने व परिसर में पैवर लगाने के लिए 2 साल पहले 12 लाख का प्रस्ताव बनाकर जनपद पंचायत को भेजा था लेकिन मंजूरी नहीं मिली। ग्रामीणों ने बताया इस कुंड से गर्म पानी बारिश में अगस्त से शुरू होकर दिसंबर और जनवरी तक चलता है। इस साल बारिश कम होने से नवंबर में ही गोमुख से गर्म पानी आना बंद हो गया।

फरवरी में लगता है मेला
गांव में फरवरी माह में त्योहारिया पर्व पर आदिवासी समाजजन सुनेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में मेला भी लगाते हैं। यहां पर आसपास के गांवों से बड़ी संख्या में लोग आते हैं। लोग यहां मन्नत भी मांगते हैं और मन्नत पूरी होने पर विशेष पूजन भी करते हैं।

नदी में बहते हैं झरने
मंदिर के पास से टोरी नदी बहती है। नदी में पत्थर व चट्टान होने से पानी झरने की तरह बहता है। गांव के बच्चे व युवा नदी में झरने का आनंद लेकर नहाते हैं। बारिश के बाद ठंड के मौसम में नदी में पानी होने से ग्रामीण बहते पानी में नहाने पहुंचते हैं।

गर्म पानी निकलने के पीछे वैज्ञानिक कारण
शासकीय पीजी कॉलेज के रसायन विभाग के प्रो. महेश बाविस्कर ने कहा गर्म पानी के स्त्रोत का मुख्य कारण आग्नेय चट्टाने हैं। जब जमीन में सल्फर की मात्रा अत्यधिक होती है तो यह संपर्क में आने वाले पानी को गर्म करती है। सल्फर के अलावा कैल्शियम व मैग्नीशियम की उपस्थिति इसका कारण होती है लेकिन देश के कई स्थानों पर यूरेनियम जैसे रेडियोएक्टिव तत्वों की उपस्थिति के कारण भूजल गर्म हो जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें