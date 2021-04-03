पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:जिले में काम नहीं मिलने और मजदूरी कम मिलने के कारण मजदूर कर रहे पलायन

सेंधवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला और प्रदेश छोड़कर पड़ोसी राज्य महाराष्ट्र और गुजरात जा रहे क्षेत्र के मजदूर

क्षेत्र में रोजगार नहीं है और है भी तो मजदूरों को नियमित नहीं मिलता। मजदूरी भी 150 या 200 रुपए प्रतिदिन ही मिल पाती है। महाराष्ट्र में रोजगार भी है मजदूरी भी 400 रुपए प्रतिदिन मिल जाती है। इसलिए महाराष्ट्र जा रहे हैं।

एबी रोड पर बुधवार को महाराष्ट्र जाने के लिए रोड किनारे बस का इंतजार कर रहे अंबापानी निवासी अनिल पिता विसराम ने ये बात कही। अनिल ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि उनके सहित गांव के तीन परिवार भवन निर्माण में सेंटिंग का काम करने के लिए महाराष्ट्र के पुणे जा रहे हैं। उनके अलावा क्षेत्र के कई लोग मजदूरी के लिए पलायन करने को मजबूर हैं।

कुछ देर बाद बस आने पर मजदूर उसमें सवार होकर चले गए। इसी तरह सेंधवा के पुराना बस स्टैंड, एबी रोड बायपास पर भी ये मजदूरी के लिए महाराष्ट्र व गुजरात जाने के लिए वाहनों का इंतजार करते ग्रामीण नजर आ जाते हैं।

लाॅकडाउन खुलने के बाद शुरू हुआ था सिलसिला
कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लगाए गए लॉकडाउन के दौरान मजदूर बीमारी के डर व काम बंद होने से वापस घर लौट आए थे। लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद धीरे-धीरे मजदूरों का जाना शुरू हुआ।

नर्मदा का पानी आए तो बढ़ेगी आय
विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सिंचाई के साधन पर्याप्त नहीं हैं। बड़े तालाब और बैराज बनने से रकबा बढ़ा जरूर है लेकिन अभी भी बड़े क्षेत्र में किसान एक ही फसल ले पाते हैं। नर्मदा का पानी लाने के लिए बनाई योजना को अभी तक मंजूरी नहीं मिली है। नर्मदा का पानी आने पर सिंचाई के साधन बढ़ने से किसानों की आय बढ़ेगी। इसके अलावा क्षेत्र में उद्योगों को भी बढ़ावा दिया जाना चाहिए इससे पलायन पर अंकुश लगेगा।

हादसे की रहती है आशंका
ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से मजदूरों को लोडिंग वाहनों से ले जाया जाता है। ओवरलोड वाहन हादसे का शिकार हो जाते हैं। इस तरह कई घटनाएं होती रहती है। इन हादसों में कुछ मजदूर जान भी गवां चुके हैं।

दूसरे राज्यों से आते हैं मजदूरों को बंधक बनाने के मामले
दूसरे राज्यों में मजदूरी करने जाने वाले ग्रामीणों को समस्या का सामना करना पड़ता है। बच्चे शिक्षा से वंचित रहते हैं। स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पाती। मजदूरों को बंधक बनाने के मामले भी आते हैं। कुछ समय पहले वरला तहसील के मजदूरों व उनके परिवार के सदस्यों को महाराष्ट्र में बंधक बनाने की शिकायत मिली थी।

वरला तहसीलदार महाराष्ट्र गए तो शिकायत सही मिली थी। मजदूरों के पास खाने के लिए कुछ नहीं था। एक नवजात की कुछ दिन पहले मौत हो गई थी। खेत मालिक की शिकायत पुलिस से करने के बाद तहसीलदार मजदूरों को वापस लाए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें