दिवाली से पहले शिवराज सरकार का तोहफा:4.37 लाख कर्मचारियों के खाते में आएगी 25% एरियर की राशि

भोपाल43 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
आदेश की प्रतिलिपि।
  • ₹10000 त्यौहार एडवांस भी मिलेगा
  • वित्त विभाग ने जारी किए आदेश
  • एरियर की राशि 375 करोड़ और त्यौहार एडवांस पर करीब 400 करोड़ रुपए का सरकार पर आएगा भार

मध्यप्रदेश में दीपावली से ठीक पहले शिवराज सरकार ने कर्मचारियों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया हैl प्रदेश के 4.37 लाख कर्मचारियों को सातवें वेतनमान की एरियर की तीसरी एवं अंतिम किस्त की 25% राशि जारी कर दी गई हैl जो जल्द ही कर्मचारियों के खाते में आ जाएगीl साथ ही जिन कर्मचारियों का वेतन ₹40000 प्रति माह तक है उन्हें ₹10000 एडवांस दिया जाएगा, 30 मार्च तक कभी भी लिया जा सकता हैl वित्त विभाग ने आज आदेश जारी कर दिए हैंl वित्त विभाग के आदेश के मुताबिक त्यौहार एडवांस की राशि कर्मचारी 10 समान किस्तों में समायोजित कर सकते हैंl

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने 22 अक्टूबर को यह निर्णय लिया था कि कर्मचारियों को एरियर की अंतिम की स्थिति 25% राशि दीपावली के पहले दी जाएगीl मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा था कि कोविड-19 की चुनौती से लड़ने में कर्मचारियों ने हर संभव सहयोग दिया है लेकिन सरकार अर्थव्यवस्था के कठिन दौर से गुजर रही थी खजाने में पैसा नहीं था इसलिए सातवें वेतन आयोग के एरियर की तीसरी किस्त मई 2020 में नहीं दे पाएl यह राशि दीपावली के पहले कर्मचारियों के खाते में आ जाएगीl

दो किश्तें पहले मिल चुकी हैं
सरकार सातवें वेतनमान की वार्षिक किस्त की राशि का भुगतान 2 पार्ट 1 मई 2018 और 1 मई 2019 को कर चुकी हैl

50% राशि नगद मिलेगी
वित्त विभाग के आदेश के मुताबिक तृतीय एवं चतुर्थ श्रेणी के कर्मचारियों को एरियर की राशि का 50% नगद भुगतान किया जाएगा जबकि शेष 50% राशि भविष्य निधि खाते में जमा की जाएगीl जबकि प्रथम एवं द्वितीय श्रेणी के अधिकारियों की 100% राशि उनके भविष्य निधि खाते में जमा की जाएगीl

