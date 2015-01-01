पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BJP का मेगा प्लान:15 व 16 दिसंबर को 7 किसान सम्मेलन, शिवराज-वीडी शर्मा संभालेंगे मोर्चा

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
15 तथ16 दिसंबर को बीजेपी प्रदेश में 7 किसान सम्मेलन आयोजित कर रही है। भोपाल में यह सम्मेलन 15 दिसंबर को होगा। कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने रविवार को सम्मेलन स्थल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे।
  • केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के अलावा थावरचंद गहलोत व ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया भी शामिल होंगे
  • हर संभाग में क्षेत्रीय बड़े नेता को मंच देने की रणनीति, कुलस्ते जबलपुर तो प्रहलाद पटेल सागर में रहेंगे मौजूद

कृषि क़ानूनों के खिलाफ किसान आंदोलन के चलते बीजेपी ने डैमेज कंट्राेल का मेगा प्लान बनाया है। जिसके तहत 15 व 16 दिसंबर को प्रदेश में 7 किसान सम्मेलन आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं। जिसमें किसानों को केंद्रीय कृषि कानून के फायदे बताने की कोशिश होगी। किसानों को बिल से जुड़े 'झूठ' और 'सच' के बारे में बताया जाएगा।मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा खुद मोर्चा संभालेंगे। केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत और राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया भी इन सम्मेलनों में मौजूद रहेंगे। पार्टी की रणनीति के मुताबिक हर संभाग में क्षेत्रीय बड़े नेताओं को मंच दिया जाएगा। केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद पटेल सागर और फग्गन सिंह कुलस्ते को जबलपुर में होने वाले सम्मेलन में मौजूद रहेंगे। बीजेपी ने अपने सभी विधायकों, सांसद और जिला स्तर पर पार्टी पदाधिकारियों को एक्टिव कर दिया है।

भोपाल में 15 दिसंबर को सम्मेलन

किसान सम्मेलन भोपाल में 15 दिसंबर को होगा। जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा संबोधित करेंगे। यह सम्मेलन दशहरा मैदान में आयाेजित है। कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने रविवार को सम्मेलन स्थल का निरीक्षण किया।

यहां हाेंगे सम्मेलन

15 दिसंबर, उज्जैन - मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा एवं केन्द्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद्र गहलोत शामिल होंगे।

16 दिसंबर,जबलपुर- मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा एवं केन्द्रीय मंत्री फग्गनसिंह कुलस्ते संबोधित करेंगे।

16 दिसंबर,रीवा- मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान एवं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा संबोधित करेंगे।

16 दिसंबर,ग्वालियर- केन्द्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर एवं सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया शामिल होंगे।

16 दिसंबर, सागर- केन्द्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद पटेल, मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव संबोधित करेंगे।

16 दिसंबर, इंदौर- राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय और मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा संबोधित करेंगे।

14 से 16 दिसंबर तक जनजागरण अभियान

किसान सम्मेलन के पूर्व 14 से 16 दिसंबर तक जनजागरण अभियान चलाया जाएगा। अभियान के माध्यम से कार्यकर्ता किसानों को कृषि बिल से होने वाले लाभ की जानकारी देंगे और किसानों को समझाने की कोशिश करेंगे कि कृषि कानून को लेकर विपक्षी दलों द्वारा भ्रम फैलाया जा रहा है।

