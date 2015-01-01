पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की लापरवाही:महिला थाने के बाहर कार में आरोपी को बैठाकर उसकी मां को लेने गए हेडकांस्टेबल; भागा बदमाश, रात में पकड़ाया

इंदौर24 मिनट पहले
पलासिया थाने में आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया।

खुडैल पुलिस के एक पुरुष और महिला हेड कांस्टेबल की लापरवाही से महिला थाने के बाहर से बदमाश भाग गया। लापरवाह पुलिसकर्मी उसे कार में अकेला छोड़ कर उसकी मां को लेने महिला थाने में चले गए थे। जब मां को बाहर लाए, तो आऱोपी भाग चुका था। मामले में दिनभर उथल-पुथल मची रही। आखिर शाम को केस दर्ज कराया। देर रात पलासिया पुलिस आरोपी को फिर पकड़ ले आई। पलासिया थाना पुलिस ने खुडैल के तिल्लौर बुजुर्ग में रहने वाले लीलाधर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस अधिकारी अंतर सिंह सोलंकी ने बताया कि 2019 में आरोपी लीलाधर और उसकी मां के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज हुआ था। आऱोपी आदिवासी है। उसने अपनी पट्टे की जमीन किसी को बेच दी थी। नियमानुसार ऐसी जमीन नहीं बेची जा सकती। मामले में 2 दिन पहले उसे खुडैल थाने के हेड कांस्टेबल विजयसिंह और रेखा ने गिरफ्तार किया। रविवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया गया था, जहां से उसे जेल भेजने के आदेश दिए गए थे। समय ज्यादा होने पर जेल से वापस भेज दिया गया। कहा गया कि अब वक्त हो चुका है, इसलिए अगले दिन लाना।

इस पर दोनों हेडकांस्टेबल पहले आरोपी की मां को महिला थाने लाए। उसे वहां हवालात में रखवाया। फिर लीलाधर को लेकर खुडैल थाने चले गए। अगले दिन जेल भेजने के लिए कार से लीलाधर को इंदौर लाए। कार को महिला थाने के बाहर पार्क किया। हेड कांस्टेबल ने लीलाधर को कार में अकेला बैठा कर बोला कि तुम यहीं रुकना, हम तेरी मां को लेकर आते हैं। फिर दोनों पुलिसकर्मी महिला थाने के अंदर चले गए। खुद को अकेला पाकर लीलाधर भाग गया। जब दोनों हेडकांस्टेबल आरोपी की मां को लेकर बाहर आए, तो देखा कि लीलाधर गायब था। तलाशी के बाद भी वह नहीं मिला। इस पर खुडैल पुलिस ने पलासिया पुलिस से संपर्क किया। फिर शाम को थाने में केस दर्ज किया गया। देर रात पता चला कि आऱोपी का इंदौर में गडबड़ी पुल स्थित आईडीए मल्टी में भी घर हैं। पुलिस टीम रात 10:00 बजे वहां पहुंची। जैसे ही, आरोपी घर पहुंचा, तो उसे पकड़ लिया गया। अगले दिन उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।

