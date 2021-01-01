पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों को राहत:उपार्जन के लिए पंजीयन में आधार सत्यापन की बाध्यता नहीं होगी, डेटा मिलान के बाद बेच सकेंगे फसल

भोपाल20 मिनट पहले
शिवराज सरकार ने तय किया है कि रबी की फसल के उपार्जन के लिए पंजीयन के समय किसानों को पिछले साल की तरह ही आधार नंबर देने व्यवस्था लागू रहेगी। इस संबंध में खाद्य विभाग ने कलेक्टरों को निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
शिवराज सरकार ने तय किया है कि रबी की फसल के उपार्जन के लिए पंजीयन के समय किसानों को पिछले साल की तरह ही आधार नंबर देने व्यवस्था लागू रहेगी। इस संबंध में खाद्य विभाग ने कलेक्टरों को निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।
  • खाद्य विभाग का कलेक्टरों को निर्देश, कहा- किसानों को पंजीयन करने से ना रोका जाए
  • रबी की फसलों के लिए अब तक 2 लाख करा चुके हैं पंजीयन, अंतिम तारीख 20 फरवरी तय

नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध के बीच मध्य प्रदेश सरकार किसानों पर मेहरबान है। अब रबी की फसल के उपार्जन के लिए सरकार ने बड़ी राहत देने का फैसला लिया है। उपार्जन के लिए पंजीयन में आधार सत्यापन की बाध्यता नहीं होगी। इसके लिए व्यवस्था यह की गई है कि पंजीयन के बाद पटवारी स्तर पर आधार संबंधी डेटा मिलान के बाद किसान अपनी फसल सरकारी केंद्रों पर बेच सकेंगे। अभी तक किसानों द्वारा पंजीयन के समय दिए गए आधार नंबर को प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान योजना में दर्ज रिकाॅर्ड से मिलान किया जा रहा था। जिसके चलते कई जिलों में पंजीयन में दिक्कतें आ रही थी। यही वजह है कि अभी तक केवल 2 लाख किसान रबी की फसल के उपार्जन के लिए पंजीयन करा पाए हैं। जबकि सरकार ने इसके लिए अंतिम तारीख 20 फरवरी तय की गई है।

खाद्य विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव फैज अहमद किदवई ने सभी कलेक्टरों को इस संबंध में निर्देश जारी किए हैं। जिसमें कहा गया है कि पंजीयन के समय किसानों को पिछले साल की तरह ही आधार नंबर देने की व्यवस्था लागू रहेगी। पंजीयन के बाद ही राजस्व विभाग वेब सर्विस के माध्यम से डाटा बेस से मिलान करेगा। यदि पुराने और नए आधर नंबर में अंतर पाया जाता है तो प्रकरण सत्यापन के लिए जिलों को भेजा जाएगा। इसके बाद किसान को खरीदी केंद्रों में फसल बेचने की अनुमति रहेगी।
निर्देश में यह भी कहा गया है कि जिन खसरों में आधार नंबर दर्ज नहीं हैं, उनमें पटवारी 'सारा पोर्टल' के जरिए दर्ज करेंगे। निर्देश में स्पष्ट किया गया है कि जिन किसानों के आधार नंबर पूर्व में दर्ज नहीं हैं, फिर भी पंजीयन होगा और इसका उपार्जन पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा। किसानों के पंजीयन में दोनों (खेती की जमीन को बटाई पर लेने और देने वाले किसान) को आधार नंबर देने की व्यवस्था की गई है।
यह दिक्कतें आ रही थीं
कुछ प्रकरणों में किसान द्वारा पंजीयन के समय दिए गए आधार नंबर तथा खसरा में दर्ज आधार नंबर में भिन्नता होने के कारण पंजीयन नहीं किया जा रहा था।
जिन किसानों के खसरों में आधार नंंबर पूर्व से दर्ज नहीं था, उनका पंजीयन भी नहीं किया जा रहा था।
चूंकि इस योजना के तहत खसरों में आधार नंबर दर्ज करने की कार्यवाही वर्ष 2019 में की गई थी। इसके बाद जमीन विक्रय, बंटवारा तथा अन्य कारणों से जमीन के स्वामित्व में बदलाव होने पर किसानों का पंजीयन नहीं हो पा रहा था।

