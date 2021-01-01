पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MP में शराब की होम डिलीवरी की तैयारी:कमलनाथ सरकार ऐसा प्रस्ताव लाई थी तो BJP विधायक रामेश्वर शर्मा ने कहा था- 'दारू बेचने वाली सरकार'

भोपालएक मिनट पहले
राज्य सरकार वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए नई आबकारी नीति लाने जा रही है। इसका ड्राफ्ट लगभग तैयार हो चुका है। इसमें शराब की ऑनलाइन बिक्री का प्रस्ताव किया गया है। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्य सरकार वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए नई आबकारी नीति लाने जा रही है। इसका ड्राफ्ट लगभग तैयार हो चुका है। इसमें शराब की ऑनलाइन बिक्री का प्रस्ताव किया गया है। फाइल फोटो
  • विरोध के बाद बैकफुट पर आ गई थी कमलनाथ सरकार लेकिन शिवराज सरकार एक कदम आगे निकलते दिख रही

मध्य प्रदेश में शराब को लेकर एक माह से सियायत गरमाई हुई है। पहले गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा के शराब की नई दुकानें खोलने की पैरवी करने के बाद विपक्ष हमलावर हुआ था। अब नई आबकारी नीति में शराब की ऑनलाइन बिक्री का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया गया है। सरकार का राजस्व बढ़ाने के लिए पिछले साल कमलनाथ सरकार की विदेशी शराब की ऑनलाइन बिक्री को मंजूरी देने पर खूब आलोचना हुई थी। तब विपक्ष में रहते बीजेपी सरकार पर हमलावर हो गई थी। भोपाल हुजूर से बीजेपी विधायक (अब प्रोटेम स्पीकर) ने यहां तक कह दिया था कि कमलनाथ सरकार, दारू बेचने वाली सरकार है। हालांकि कमलनाथ सरकार ने इस फैसले को वापस ले लिया था।

कमलनाथ सरकार के इस फैसले का विरोध करते हुए बीजेपी नेता जो बयान दे रहे थे, अब शिवराज सरकार में प्रस्ताव आने पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ कुछ इसी तरह के बयान दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा-एक तरफ तो बाते कभी शराबबंदी की, कभी शराब की दुकानों को कम करने की। कभी शराब की दुकानें बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव और अब होम डिलीवरी की तैयारी। मैं तो शुरू से कहता आ रहा हूं कि शिवराज सरकार में लोगों को घर-घर राशन भले ना मिले लेकिन शराब ज़रूर मिलती है।

कमलनाथ सरकार के ऑनलाइन शराब की बिक्री के फैसले पर बीजेपी विधायक रामेश्वर शर्मा ने 23 फरवरी 2020 को सोशल मीडिया पर की गई टिप्पणी
कमलनाथ सरकार के ऑनलाइन शराब की बिक्री के फैसले पर बीजेपी विधायक रामेश्वर शर्मा ने 23 फरवरी 2020 को सोशल मीडिया पर की गई टिप्पणी

जब कमलनाथ सरकार ने यह फैसला लिया था, तब बीजेपी के तत्कालीन प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राकेश सिंह ने आरोप लगाया था - कांग्रेस सरकार बुजुर्गों को घर-घर राशन पहुंचाने की बात कर रही थी, मगर अब तो घर-घर शराब परोसने में लग गई है। विधायक रामेश्वर शर्मा ने इंदौर में मीडिया से कहा था- हम तो सोच रहे थे कि कमलनाथ सरकार सूबे में निवेश को बढ़ावा देते हुए नए कारखाने खुलवाएगी, युवाओं को रोजगार देगी, नए अस्पताल खोलेगी, किसानों को खाद-बीज मुहैया कराएगी और दूध उत्पादन को बढ़ावा देगी। लेकिन सरकार ने ऑनलाइन दारू (शराब) बेचने का फैसला किया है।

अब शिवराज सरकार में भी ऑनलाइन शराब की बिक्री का प्रस्ताव है। इस पर रामेश्वर ​​​​शर्मा से सवाल किया गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि अभी मैंने प्रस्ताव देखा नहीं है। फिलहाल में महाराष्ट्र जा रहा हूं। 2-3 फरवरी को लौट कर आऊंगा, तब इस बारे में कुछ कह पाऊंगा। कमलनाथ सरकार द्वारा लिए गए फैसले पर आई टिप्पणी के बारे में उनसे पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा कि हां, मैने यह बयान दिया था।
शराब की ऑनलाइन बिक्री का प्रस्ताव
राज्य सरकार वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए नई आबकारी नीति लाने जा रही है। इसका ड्राफ्ट लगभग तैयार हो चुका है। इसमें शराब की ऑनलाइन बिक्री का प्रस्ताव किया गया है यानी ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर करने पर शराब सीधे घर पहुंच जाएगी। इसके साथ ही दुकानों से खरीदी पर भुगतान का बिल भी अनिवार्य किया जा सकता है। फिलहाल यह ड्राॅफ्ट वाणिज्यिक कर व आबकारी मंत्री जगदीश देवड़ा के पास पहुंच चुका है। यहां से मंजूरी के बाद इसे मुख्यमंत्री के पास भेजा जाएगा। नई नीति को फरवरी में ही मंजूरी देनी होगी, क्योंकि मार्च में नीलामी की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ होगी।

