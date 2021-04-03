पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कमलनाथ ने चुप्पी तोड़ी:राहुल गांधी के जून में अध्यक्ष बनने पर कहा- वे ही तय कर लें कि अध्यक्ष बनना है या नहीं

भोपाल38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने गुरुवार को पत्रकारों से अनाैपचारिक चर्चा की। इस दौरान उन्होंने कई सवालों के जवाब दिए। - Dainik Bhaskar
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने गुरुवार को पत्रकारों से अनाैपचारिक चर्चा की। इस दौरान उन्होंने कई सवालों के जवाब दिए।
  • पं. बंगाल चुनाव में एलायंस बनाने के लिए ममता बनर्जी से बात करेंगे।
  • कृषि कानूनों को लेकर बोले - मोदी सरकार ने इसे गंभीरता से नहीं लिया।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने संगठन के चुनाव को लेकर चुप्पी तोड़ी है। इसको लेकर कमलनाथ से सवाल किया गया कि क्या राहुल गांधी जून में पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बन रहे हैं? उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें (राहुल गांधी) तय कर लेना चाहिए कि अध्यक्ष बनना है या नहीं। कमलनाथ ने एक बार फिर दोहराया कि वे फिलहाल मध्य प्रदेश में ही सक्रिय राजनीति करेंगे।
कमलनाथ ने गुरुवार को पत्रकारों से अनौपचारिक चर्चा की। पश्चिम बंगाल के चुनाव को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि एलायंस बनाने के लिए ममता बनर्जी से बात की जाएगी। कृषि कानूनों को लेकर कमलनाथ ने कहा कि मैं किसानों के हक में लंबे समय से बोलता आया हूं। उन्होंने याद दिलाया कि वर्ल्ड ट्रेड आर्गनाइजेशन (WTO) की कॉन्फ्रेंस में किसानों का पक्ष लेने पर उन्हें कैसे शैतान कहा गया था। कमलनाथ ने कहा कि सरकार ने कृषि कानूनों को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। इसी वजह से किसानों को सड़क पर उतरना पड़ा और हालात खराब हुए।
कमलनाथ ने यह भी कहा कि कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग पहले से होती आई है। कई बड़े उद्योगपति इस क्षेत्र के बड़े खिलाड़ी बन चुके हैं। लेकिन कानून बनने से किसानों में चेतना आई है। क्योंकि किसान को अब समझ आया है कि उनके साथ धोखा होता है तो न्याय पाने के लिए कोई विकल्प नहीं छोड़ा गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश के सिर्फ 20% किसानों को MSP का लाभ मिलता है। जबकि पंजाब के लगभग सौ फीसदी किसानों को इसका फायदा मिलता है। मेरी मंशा मध्य प्रदेश के किसानों का कर्ज माफ करने की नहीं, बल्कि उनका उत्थान करने की थी।
आरोप - BJP ने जनवरी 2020 में सौदेबाजी शुरू कर दी थी
कमलनाथ ने कहा कि पिछले साल जनवरी में एक कांग्रेस विधायक आया था। उसने कहा- मुझे 5 करोड़ रुपए मिले हें। मैंने कह दिया था- ठीक है, मौज करो। उसने कहा कि मेरे पास इतनी बड़ी रकम रखने की जगह नहीं है, आप रख लो। तब मैंने उनसे साफ तौर पर कह दिया था कि मैं यह सब काम नहीं करता हूं। बैंगलुरु से मेरे पास फोन आते थे। विधायक कहते थे- वे इतना दे रहे हैं, आप कितना दोगे? मैंने इंकार कर दिया था। मैंने यह कहते हुए इंकार कर दिया था कि मैं सौदे की राजनीति नहीं करता हूं। कमलनाथ ने कहा कि मैं मप्र की छवि सौदा स्टेट की नहीं बनने देना चाहता था।
अतिक्रमण हटाने के पक्ष में हैं कमलनाथ
मध्य प्रदेश में अतिक्रमण हटाने के अभियान को लेकर कमलनाथ ने कहा कि नगर निगम या नगर पालिका अतिक्रमण हटाती है तो यह अच्छा काम है, लेकिन इस दौरान किसी तरह हंगामा या पक्षपात नहीं होना चाहिए। हालांकि उन्होंने इशारों में कह दिया कि बीजेपी अतिक्रमणकारियों से अघोषित रेवेन्यू ले रही है।
मैंने निवेश के लिए काम किया
एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि मैं सीएम बना, लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री बनना मेरा लक्ष्य नहीं था । मैं IIFA इंदौर, भोपाल में इसलिए कराना चाहता था, ताकि मध्य प्रदेश की अलग पहचान बने। सरकार गिरने को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि इसका दोष मैं किसी को नहीं देना चाहता और ना ही किसी नेता का नाम लूंगा।
CM शिवराज को लिखा पत्र - लीज नवीकरण के दो तरह की व्यवस्था खत्म करें

मप्र नगर पालिका (अचल संपत्ति का अंतरण) नियम 2016 में संशोधन करने कमलनाथ ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को लिखा पत्र।
मप्र नगर पालिका (अचल संपत्ति का अंतरण) नियम 2016 में संशोधन करने कमलनाथ ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को लिखा पत्र।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने मध्य प्रदेश के नगरीय क्षेत्रों में स्थित भूमियों के लीज़ व नवीनीकरण के संबंध में दो तरह की व्यवस्थाओं से जन-सामान्य में व्याप्त असंतोष व पट्टे धारियों को हो रही परेशानियों को दूर करने की मांग को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को आज एक पत्र लिखा।

