पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • APP First In The Fray: First List Of 107 Candidates Released, Ticket Of Mayor To Pratibha Santosh Dixit From Burhanpur

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगरीय निकाय चुनाव:APP सबसे पहले मैदान में : 107 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी, बुरहानपुर से प्रतिभा संतोष दीक्षित को महापौर का टिकिट

भोपाल21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आम आदमी पार्टी ने नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के लिए 107 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची मंगलवार को जारी कर दी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
आम आदमी पार्टी ने नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के लिए 107 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची मंगलवार को जारी कर दी है।
  • भोपाल से 10, इंदौर से 5, ग्वालियर से 7 और जबलपुर से 4 पार्षद उम्मीदवार घोषित।
  • चुनाव लड़ने के लिए 1,169 आवेदन पार्टी को मिले थे, दूसरी सूची जल्दी जारी होगी।

आम आदमी पार्टी (APP) ने नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में आगाज कर दिया है। पार्टी ने मंगलवार को 107 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी कर दी है। इसमें महापौर, अध्यक्ष और पार्षद पद के उम्मीदवार हैं। आप पहली ऐसी पार्टी है जिसने चुनाव की तारीख घोषित होने के पहले ही उम्मीदवारों को मैदान में उतारना शुरु कर दिया है। पहली सूची में बुरहानपुर से प्रतिभा संतोष सिंह दीक्षित को महापौर का टिकिट दिया गया है। पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पंकज सिंह ने बताया साफ-सुथरी छवि के लोगों को टिकट दिए हैं। पार्टी स्थानीय मुद्दों पर लोगों के बीच जाएगी और भाजपा-कांग्रेस का विकल्प बनेगी। सिंह के मुताबिक महापौर, नगर पालिकाअध्यक्ष और पार्षद पद पदों के लिए पार्टी को 1,169 आवेदन मिले थे। इनमें से पहली सूची के लिए 107 नाम तय किए गए। दूसरी सूची जल्द जारी की जाएगी। पहली सूची में भोपाल नगर निगम से 10, इंदौर से 5, ग्वालियर से 7, जबलपुर से 7, सागर से 2, रीवा के 4 और सतना से 2 पार्षद उम्मीदवारों के नाम घोषित किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा नीमच, नयागांव, अठाना, जीरन, कटनी, दमोह, सीधी, ब्यौहारी, सिंगरौली, सबलगढ़, विजयपुर, उज्जैन, सुठालिया और बुरहानपुर के पार्षद उम्मीदवारों के नाम घोषित किए गए हैं। मुख्य रूप से त्योंथर नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष के लिए अनिल कुमार तिवारी, नीमच नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए राजिंद्र कौर और दमोह के लिए अनुभव सिंह गौतम को उम्मीदवार बनाया गया है। नयागांव नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए अक्षय धनगर, अठाना नप अध्यक्ष के लिए सज्जू बानो, जीरन नप अध्यक्ष के लिए नरेंद्र पाटीदार, सबलगढ़ (मुरैना) नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए उमेश वर्मा का नाम घोषित किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के टूलकिट शेयर करने के तुरंत बाद दिशा ने उन्हें मैसेज भेजा, कहा था- इसे ट्वीट मत करो, इसमें हमारे नाम हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें