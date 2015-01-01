पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  MPBSE School News: Association Of Un Aided Private Schools, Madhya Pradesh And Sahodaya Group Of CBSE Schools Demanded Shivraj Singh Chouhan School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar To Open School

मध्यप्रदेश एजुकेशन:स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री ने कहा- जनरल प्रमोशन नहीं दिया जाएगा; स्कूल खोले जाने पर विचार हो रहा, तय नहीं कब तक खुल सकेंगे

भोपाल40 मिनट पहले
एसोसिएशन ऑफ अन-एडेड प्राइवेट स्कूल्ज मध्यप्रदेश एवं सहोदय ग्रुप ऑफ सीबीएसई स्कूल्ज के सयुंक्त प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री से मुलाकात कर अपनी बात रखी।
  • पूरे प्रदेश में कक्षा नौवीं से बारहवीं की कक्षाओं के जल्द खोले जाने पर हो रहा मंथन
  • 6वीं से लेकर 8वीं तक की क्लास भी खोलने जाने पर विचार, छोटी क्लास पर विचार नहीं

अब तक स्कूल नहीं खुलने के कारण अब बच्चों का जनरल प्रमोशन दिए जाने की उठने लगी है। इस बीच इस शिक्षा सत्र में जनरल प्रमोशन की संभावनाओं को स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री इंदर सिंह परमार ने एक सिरे से खारिज कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जनरल प्रमोशन से प्रदेश में शिक्षा के स्तर को नुकसान होगा। यह बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए भी अच्छा नहीं है। यह बात मंत्री ने एसोसिएशन ऑफ अन-एडेड प्राइवेट स्कूल्ज मध्यप्रदेश एवं सहोदय ग्रुप ऑफ सीबीएसई स्कूल्ज के सयुंक्त प्रतिनिधि मंडल से कही। मंडल ने जल्द स्कूल शुरू किए जाने की बात को लेकर मंत्री से गुरुवार को मुलाकात की थी।

मंत्री परमार ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में विद्यालयों के बंद होने के कारण विद्यार्थियों, शिक्षकों एवं सम्पूर्ण स्कूल शिक्षा क्षेत्र को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है। इधर, प्रतिनिधि मंडल में एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अनुपम चौकसे और उपाध्यक्ष विनी राज मोदी ने बताया कि उच्च न्यायालय के निर्णय के बावजूद भी अभी तक करीब 30% पालकों के शिक्षण शुल्क नहीं देने से भी परेशानी हो रही है।

परमार ने प्रतिनिधि मंडल को आश्वासन दिया कि पूरे प्रदेश में कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं जल्द ही शुरू करने पर विचार चल रहा है। हालांकि अभी इसकी तारीख तय नहीं हुई है। इसके साथ ही कक्षा छठवीं से आठवीं के स्कूल खोलने के लिए भी विचार विमर्श चल रहा है। हालांकि अभी नर्सरी से लेकर 5वीं तक की क्लास खोले जाने पर विचार नहीं हुआ है।

शासकीय स्कूलों के साथ परेशानी

परमार ने कहा कि निजी विद्यालय फिर भी कुछ हद तक ऑनलाइन शिक्षा प्रदान कर पा रहे हैं, किन्तु शासकीय विद्यालयों में सुविधाओं के आभाव के चलते ये नहीं हो पा रहा है। उन्होंने सभी स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों को व्यावहारिक शिक्षा के साथ साथ लोकल जानकारी देने एवं मेरा गांव मेरा प्रदेश की भावना के साथ आत्मनिर्भरता की ओर अग्रसर करने वाली शिक्षा देने पर बल दिया।

