भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:बुजुर्गों को फेंकने पर बर्खास्त कर्मचारी बोला- मैडम (कमिश्नर) का पॉइंट आया था, मैं तो छोड़ने भी नहीं गया, बेवजह नौकरी ले ली

इंदौरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: हेमंत नागले
निगम कर्मचारी बृजेश को बर्खास्त किया गया है।
  • नगर निगम की कार्रवाई पर बर्खास्त कर्मचारी ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- छोड़ने तो राज परमार, अनिकेत, गजानन मेघवंशी, जितेंद्र तिवारी गए, ड्राइवर और उसके साथ वाला था - बबलू कल्याणे

बुजुर्गों को वाहनों में भरकर फेंकने पर नगर निगम की थू-थू हो रही है। बुजुर्गों को शिफ्ट करने की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे डिप्टी कमिश्नर सस्पेंड हो चुके हैं। दो कर्मचारी भी बर्खास्त किए गए हैं। इस पूरे घटनाक्रम में नगर निगम में रिटायर होने के बाद संविदा नौकरी पा चुके एक अधिकारी की भूमिका भी संदेह के घेरे में है। उनके एक कृपापात्र कर्मचारी का नाम इसमें आ रहा है।

बर्खास्त कर्मचारियों में से एक बृजेश लश्करी भी हैं। मस्टरकर्मी बृजेश 2012 से नगर निगम के आश्रय स्थल के हेड ऑफिस में तैनात थे। घटना वाले दिन ही उन्हें ऑफिस से फील्ड पर बुलाया गया था। दैनिक भास्कर के रिपोर्टर ने उनसे बात की। आइए बृजेश लश्करी के शब्दों में ही जानते हैं पूरा घटनाक्रम ...

' मैडम (कमिश्नर प्रतिभा पाल) का एक पाइंट था। सुबह 9 बजे मेरे साहब (उपायुक्त , प्रताप सोलंकी) का कॉल आया। कहा गया कि शिवाजी वाटिका में रहने वाली महिला और बुजुर्ग को रैन बसेरे में शिफ्ट कराना है। हमने दोनों (महिला और बुजुर्ग) को गाड़ी में बैठाया और रैन बसेरा ले जाने लगे, लेकिन उनका कहना था कि हम रैन बसेरे में नहीं रुकेंगे।

बुजुर्ग का कहना था कि उनकी मां चल नहीं पाती हैं। उनकी तबीयत खराब है, इसीलिए MY (महाराजा यशवंतराव अस्पताल) शिफ्ट करा दीजिए। वहां हम बाहर रुक जाएंगे और फिर एक-दो दिन बाद यहां से चले जाएंगे। इसके बाद, हमने उन्हें MY के अंदर जहां OPD है, वहां बिस्तर लगवाकर ठहरा दिया।

साहब प्रताप सिंह सोलंकी ने दोनों से पूछताछ की। उन्होंने बताया कि वे देवास के रहने वाले हैं। साहब ने उनसे कहा- देवास छुड़वा दूं। इस पर उनका जवाब था- ठीक है छुड़वा दीजिए। साहब ने उन्हें 100 रुपए भी दिए और कहा - मैं बस में बिठवा देता हूं। बस से चले जाना।

उनके पास रजाई-गद्दे और बहुत सारा सामान था। बस वाले ने इतना सामान और माता जी की हालत देखकर बैठाने से मना कर दिया।

कुछ लोग और थे, जिन्हें रोबोट चौराहा और स्टार चौराहा छुड़वाना था। कुल 6 लोग थे।

दोनों ने कहा कि हम रैन बसेरा नहीं जाएंगे। हमें घर या फिर शिप्रा नदी तक छुड़वा दो। हम वहां से चले जाएंगे। इस पर डंपर से शिप्रा नदी तक छुड़वाने गए। पीछे कर्मचारी थे। ड्राइवर से गलती हो गई। भीड़ वाले इलाके में एक साथ सभी को उतार दिया। वहां गांव वालों को लगा कि सभी को यहां पटकने आए हैं। गांव वालों ने उन्हें डराया और वीडियो बनाकर वायरल कर दिए।

हमारा तो रोल ही नहीं है। हम तो गए ही नहीं थे। हमारी जबरदस्ती सेवा समाप्त कर दी। हम थे ही नहीं।

हमारे साहब प्रताप सिंह सोलंकी का कहना था कि मैडम का पॉइंट है कि ये ठंड में रहते हैं, तो इन्हें रैन बसेरे में सुलवा दो। इस पर हम उन्हें उठाकर रैन बसेरे ले जा रहे थे। हम तो एक कर्मचारी को टीबी हॉस्पिटल रैन बसेरा में छोड़ने गए थे। वह अब भी वहां है।

हम तो थे ही नहीं। चार कर्मचारी थे - राज परमार, अनिकेत, गजानन मेघवंशी, जितेंद्र तिवारी। ड्राइवर और उसके साथ वाला था - बबलू कल्याणे।'

