भोपाल में अजीबोगरीब मामला:आयुष्मान अस्पताल में करंट से झुलसे 20 साल के युवक की कोरोना से मौत; परिजनों को बॉडी तक नहीं मिली, पुलिस उसे 2 महीने से खोज रही थी

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
अशोका गार्डन पुलिस ने संजय की मां के शिकायती आवेदन पर अस्पताल संचालक समेत 3 पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
अशोका गार्डन पुलिस ने संजय की मां के शिकायती आवेदन पर अस्पताल संचालक समेत 3 पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • अस्पताल प्रबंधन के इलाज कराने की शर्त के कारण घायल ने रिपोर्ट करने से मना कर दिया था
  • अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना- युवक के पूरी तरह ठीक होने के बाद परिजन अपने साथ ले गए थे

भोपाल के अशोका गार्डन थाना क्षेत्र में स्थित आयुष्मान अस्पताल में काम करते समय 20 साल के एक युवक की मौत का अजीबो गरीब मामला सामने आया है। करीब दो महीने से घायल को खोज रही पुलिस को अब पता चला कि उसकी तो कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। पुलिस ने मृतक की मां के शिकायती आवेदन पर अस्पताल संचालक और अन्य डॉक्टरों पर लापरवाही बरतने का मामला दर्ज किया है। हालांकि इस मामले में अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि युवक ठीक होकर अस्पताल से चला गया था।

अशोका गार्डन थाने के विवेचना अधिकारी दिनेश तिवारी ने बताया कि अशोका गार्डन निवासी 20 साल संजय ठाकुर 11 नवंबर को आयुष्मान अस्पताल में बिजली का काम कर रहा था। काम करते समय वह हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आ गया। उसके दोनों हाथ झुलस गए थे।

घटना की सूचना अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने पुलिस को दी थी। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने संजय और उसके परिजनों को भरोसा दिलाया था कि वह उसका पूरा इलाज कराएंगे। परिजन भी इसके लिए तैयार हो गए थे। इसी कारण उन्होंने कोई रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं की थी।

एसआई तिवारी ने बताया कि बीच में दो-तीन बार वे लड़के को देखने गए थे। तब उसने कहा था कि अस्पताल प्रबंधन के इलाज से संतुष्ट था। हालांकि उसके बाद युवक का कुछ पता नहीं चला। इधर कुछ दिन पहले संजय की मां दुर्गाबाई ने एक लिखित आवेदन देकर बताया कि संजय की मौत हो चुकी है।

आयुष्मान अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर लापरवाही बरतने के आरोप लगाए। पुलिस ने जब पड़ताल की तो पता चला कि युवक की मौत चिरायु अस्पताल में कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण हुई है। पुलिस ने मां के दिए आवेदन की जांच के बाद आयुष्मान अस्पताल के संचालक शशि, डाक्टर फजल और डॉक्टर शर्मा के खिलाफ 304 ए की धारा में FIR की है। हालांकि अभी किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी।

पुलिस तक को जानकारी नहीं

एसआई तिवारी ने बताया कि मां की शिकायती आवेदन पर अभी FIR की है। अब विवेचना की जाएगी। अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि घर वाले युवक के ठीक होने पर उसे अपने साथ ले गए थे। उसके बाद उन्हें जानकारी नहीं कि उसे कहां भर्ती किया गया या उसे क्या समस्या हुई थी। उनके पास परिजनों का लिखित स्टेटमेंट भी है कि वे संजय के ठीक होने के बाद उसे अपनी मर्जी से ले जा रहे हैं।

मां का आरोप इलाज ठीक से नहीं किया

इधर, पीड़िता की मां दुर्गाबाई ने बताया कि आयुष्मान अस्पताल वालों ने बेटे संजय का ठीक से इलाज नहीं किया। उसकी तकलीफ बढ़ती जा रही थी। इसलिए उन्होंने उसे चिरायु अस्पताल में भर्ती किया था। वहां उन्हें उसके साथ नहीं रहने दिया। एक दिन अस्पताल से फोन आया कि संजय मौत हो गई है। उसकी बॉडी भी नहीं दी। उन्हें केवल एक सर्टिफिकेट दिया है। एसआई तिवारी ने बताया कि यह कोरोना से मौत होना बताया गया है। मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

दोनों हाथ झुलस गए थे

एसआई तिवारी ने बताया कि बिजली काम करते समय संजय के दोनों हाथ झुल गए थे। आयुष्मान में उसका करीब 15-20 दिन इलाज चला था। उसके बाद परिजनों उसे चिरायु अस्पताल ले गए थे। उसकी मौत चिरायु में 26 दिसंबर 2020 में हो गई थी। उन्होंने संजय की मौत की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत की पुष्टि की है।

