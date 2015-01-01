Hindi News

रेलवे में नौकरी: भोपाल मंडल ने कहा- हम कोई भर्ती नहीं कर रहे हैं; लोग किसी तरह के विज्ञापन के झांसे में न आएं

भोपाल 10 मिनट पहले



भोपाल मंडल ने किसी भी तरह की रेलवे में भर्ती होने की बात से इनकार किया है।

रेलवे में 28 हजार रुपए का वेतन दिए जाने का विज्ञान चल रहा

रेलवे में अभी किसी तरह की भर्ती नहीं चल रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर भ्रामक जानकारी फैलाई जा रही है। यह कहना है रेलवे का। रेलवे से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार रेलवे विभाग में भर्ती के संबंध में आज भोपाल में रेल प्रशासन के संज्ञान में आया है। सोशल मीडिया के प्लेटफार्म पर कुछ जगह एक मैसेज चल रहा है।

यह मैसेज है : Railway Department requirement male/female staff salary 28000 and 50k all facility available Ph. 9311840557 send your resume this ID: railwayjob10*gmail.com ".

रेलवे ने कहा कि हम स्पष्ट करना चाहते हैं कि भोपाल मंडल रेल प्रशासन द्वारा इस तरह की कोई अधिसूचना जारी नहीं की गई है। न ही इस तरह की कोई भर्ती प्रक्रिया जारी है। रेलवे विभाग में सभी भर्तियां रेल भर्ती बोर्ड द्वारा जारी अधिसूचना के माध्यम से की जाती हैं। भोपाल मण्डल रेल प्रशासन सभी नागरिकों को आगाह करता है कि इस प्रकार की भ्रामक खबरों के झांसे में न आएं, इससे आप को असुविधा हो सकती है।

9311840557 नंबर बंद आ रहा

सोशल मीडिया पर 9311840557 यही नंबर चल रहा है। इस संबंध में जब दैनिक भास्कर ने उक्त नंबर पर संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया, तो नंबर बंद आया। कई बार कोशिश करने के बाद भी उक्त नंबर पर संपर्क नहीं हो सका।