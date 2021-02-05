पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा के साथ तोहफा:भोपाल-अहमदाबाद के बीच आज से उड़ान शुरू; कंपनी का ऐलान- एक बार कोरोना वारियर्स को फ्री यात्रा कराएंगे

भोपाल22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने केक काटकर भोपाल से अहमदाबाद के बीच नई फ्लाइट की शुरुआत की। - Dainik Bhaskar
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने केक काटकर भोपाल से अहमदाबाद के बीच नई फ्लाइट की शुरुआत की।
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने कंपनी के अधिकारियों के कहने पर घोषणा की
  • जहां कंपनी की फ्लाइट जाएंगी वहां वारियर्स का सम्मान भी होगा

भोपाल से हवाई यात्रा करने वाले लोगों को एक अच्छी खबर है। नई एयरलाइंस कंपनी फ्लाई बिग ने भोपाल से अहमदाबाद के बीच फ्लाइट सेवा शुरू कर दी है। शुक्रवार दोपहर इसका उद्घाटन मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने किया। कंपनी ने इसके लिए बुकिंग लेना भी शुरू कर दिया है।

कंपनी के कहने पर शिवराज ने मंच से ही कोरोना वारियर्स के सम्मान में एक फ्री हवाई यात्रा कंपनी द्वारा कराए जाने की घोषणा की। शिवराज ने कहा कि कंपनी की प्रदेश में जहां-जहां भी फ्लाइट होंगी। कंपनी वहां के कोरोना वारियर्स को हवाई यात्रा कराएगी। इसके साथ ही उनका सम्मान भी किया जाएगा।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने नई फ्लाइट का उद्घाटन किया।
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने नई फ्लाइट का उद्घाटन किया।

छह महीने में करीब 15 नई फ्लाइट शुरू होने की संभावना

शिवराज ने कहा कि यह भोपाल और मध्यप्रदेश के लिए खुशी की बात है। नई हवाई सेवा प्रारंभ हो रही है। एयर कनेक्टिविटी की नजर से देखा जाए, तो भोपाल इंदौर से काफी पीछे है। इंदौर से कई फ्लाइट हैं, लेकिन भोपाल में अभी कम हैं। हां लेकिन मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि यह आखिरी फ्लाइट नहीं है। आगे मध्यप्रदेश से 15 से 16 फ्लाइट करने शुरू करने की तैयारी है।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान शिवराज ने रिबन काटा।
कार्यक्रम के दौरान शिवराज ने रिबन काटा।

अब यह सुविधा सिर्फ बड़े लोगों के लिए जरूरी नहीं है। यह हमारी जरूरत हो गई है। मध्यम से लेकर गरीब मिडिल क्लास भी समय बचने के लिए हवाई यात्रा कर रहे हैं। आत्म निर्भर बनाने के लिए निवेश की आवश्यकता है। कोई निवेशक ट्रेन में बैठकर निवेश करने नहीं आएगा। हवाई जहाज से आएगा। इससे पर्यटन बढ़ेगा। सभी कुछ मध्यप्रदेश में है।

फ्लाइट के कार्यक्रम में बदलाव होगा

पहले कंपनी के जारी कार्यक्रम में इस फ्लाइट को मंगलवार छोड़कर सोमवार से शनिवार तक सुबह 11:30 बजे अहमदाबाद से रवाना होकर दोपहर 12:45 बजे राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट भोपाल पर आने का कार्यक्रम था। इसी तरह भोपाल से अहमदाबाद के लिए मंगलवार छोड़कर सोमवार से शनिवार तक यह फ्लाइट 3:15 बजे राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट से रवाना होकर शाम 4:35 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचने का था। हालांकि उद्घाटन के बाद अधिकारियों ने बताया कि अभी शेड्यूल नए सिरे से बनाया जा रहा है। अब इसे हफ्ते में 3 दिन किए जाने की बात चल रही है। समय में भी कुछ बदलाव हो सकता है।

