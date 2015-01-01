पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान का महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय:शासकीय कर्मचारियों एवं उनके आश्रितों को अब निजी अस्पताल में भी इलाज की सुविधा; प्रदेश के 93 निजी चिकित्सालय तय

भोपाल28 मिनट पहले
  • जांच एवं इलाज के बाद कर्मचारी अपने विभाग में रिफंड ले सकता है
  • सातवें वेतनमान के एरियर्स का 775 करोड़ रुपए दिया जाएगा

मध्यप्रदेश सरकार के शासकीय कर्मचारी और उनके परिवार के आश्रित सदस्य अब निजी अस्पताल में भी इलाज करा सकते हैं। इसके तहत राज्य के अंदर चिन्हित 93 निजी अस्पतालों में जांच एवं उपचार की सुविधा रहेगी। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि शासकीय सेवकों को पूर्व में निजी चिकित्सालयों में उपचार करवाने पर चिकित्सा प्रतिपूर्ति नहीं हो पाती थी। अब शासकीय अधिकारी-कर्मचारी विभिन्न बीमारियों का उपचार शासन द्वारा चिन्हित निजी चिकित्सालयों में करवा कर चिकित्सा प्रतिपूर्ति भी प्राप्त कर सकेंगे।

यह फायदा होगा

गंभीर बीमारियों में किडनी ट्रांसप्लान्ट, होमो डायलसिस, कैंसर रोग, हिप-नी-एल्बो शोल्डर आंशिक रिप्लेसमेंट, मेमोग्राफी, एमआरआई, सिटी स्कैन, कॉकलियर इंप्लांट, हृदय रोग, हेड इनज्यूरी, न्यूरो सर्जरी, स्पाइनल सर्जरी है। इसके साथ ही अन्य बीमारियों का इलाज और जांच करवाई जा सकेगी। जांच एवं इलाज के बाद शासकीय कर्मी अपने विभाग में चिकित्सा रिफंड भी ले सकेगा।

कर्मचारियों को त्यौहार अग्रिम और एरियर्स भुगतान

शिवराज ने कहा कि प्रदेश के शासकीय अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को दीपावली से पहले एरियर्स और त्यौहार अग्रिम उपलब्ध कराने का निर्णय लिया है। शासन द्वारा सातवें वेतन की तीसरी किश्त का 25% और चतुर्थ श्रेणी के कर्मचारियों को 10 हजार रुपए त्यौहार अग्रिम देने के आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियो-कर्मचारियों को यह राशि दीपावली के पहले मिल जाएगी।

त्यौहार अग्रिम के देयक कोषालय में ऑफ लाइन लगेंगे, जिससे समय पर कर्मचारियों को त्यौहार अग्रिम मिल जाए। सातवें वेतनमान के एरियर्स की राशि भुगतान की प्रक्रिया भी प्रारंभ हो गई है। इस प्रकार दीपावली के पूर्व 775 करोड़ रुपए अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को मिलेंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त निगम मंडल के कर्मचारियों को भी त्यौहार अग्रिम और एरियर्स के भुगतान के लिये 150 करोड़ की अतिरिक्त व्यवस्था की गई है।

आपदा कोविड-19 की जांच एवं उपचार में भी सुविधा

शासन के शासकीय कर्मचारी एवं उनके परिवार के सदस्य जो आपदा कोविड-19 से संक्रमित होते है। उनके इलाज के लिए मध्य प्रदेश के समस्त जिलों के अशासकीय निजी चिकित्सालय ( नर्सिंग होम एक्ट के तहत पंजीकृत निजी चिकित्सालय) को भी स्वीकृति दी गई है। इन अस्पतालों में उपचार के बाद चिकित्सा व्यय की प्रतिपूर्ति होगी।

शासकीय सेवक कोविड-19 इलाज के चिकित्सा देयक अपने विभाग के माध्यम से जिले के सिविल सर्जन-सह-मुख्य अस्पताल अधीक्षक मध्यप्रदेश के प्रतिहस्ताक्षर कराने के उपरांत शासकीय सेवक के संबंधित विभाग द्वारा ऐसे चिकित्सा देयकों में नियमानुसार भुगतान की कार्यवाही किये जाने के आदेश भी पूर्व में जारी किये जा चुके हैं।

