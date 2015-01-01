पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीतीश को दिग्विजय की सलाह:दिग्विजय ने कहा- संघ की विचारधारा को छोड़कर भतीजे तेजस्वी के साथ आएं नीतीश

भोपाल16 मिनट पहले
दिग्विजय ने कहा कि भाजपा ने अपनी कूटनीति से नीतिश का कद छोटा कर दिया और रामविलास पासवान की विरासत को समाप्त कर दिया। 

बिहार चुनाव के नतीजों में इस बार भाजपा सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरी है। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है, जब भाजपा को बिहार में इतनी सीटें मिली हैं। इस पर मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने भाजपा पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा है कि भाजपा और संघ अमरबेल की तरह हैं। जिस पेड़ पर लिपट जाती हैं, वह पेड़ सूख जाता है और वह पनप जाती है। भाजपा ने अपनी कूटनीति से नीतीश का कद छोटा कर दिया और रामविलास पासवान की विरासत को समाप्त कर दिया।

दिग्विजय ने कहा कि एक बार फिर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी ने चुनाव लड़ कर भाजपा की मदद की है। वे बिहार में भाजपा और जदयू की सरकार बनाने में NDA का सहयोग करेंगे या महागठबंधन का? उन्होंने नीतीश को सलाह देते हुए कहा है कि नीतीश और लालू आपने साथ में संघर्ष किया है। संघ की विचारधारा को छोड़ कर तेजस्वी को आशीर्वाद दे दीजिए।

बिहार चुनाव के मंगलवार को आए नतीजों में NDA 125 सीटों के साथ सत्ता बचाने में कामयाब रहा, लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान उठाने वाली पार्टी नीतीश कुमार की जदयू ही रही। पिछली बार के मुकाबले जदयू की 28 सीटें घट गईं और वह 43 सीटों पर आ गई। वहीं, भाजपा 21 सीटों के फायदे के साथ 74 सीटों पर पहुंच गई। राजद सबसे बड़ा दल बनकर उभरा, जिसे 75 सीटें मिलीं। उसके नेतृत्व वाले महागठबंधन को 110 सीटें मिलीं।

