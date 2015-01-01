पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  • Bike Riding Siblings Die Due To Tractor Trolley Collision, One Sister In Critical Condition

हादसा:ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली की टक्कर से सागर आ रहे बाइक सवार भाई-बहन की मौत, एक बहन गंभीर हालत में

सागर9 मिनट पहले
दुर्घटना के बाद जांच करते डॉक्टर।

रविवार की सुबह दो बहनों और एक भाई के लिए कहर बनकर टूटी। बाइक से रिश्तेदार के घर जा रहे भाई और दो बहन हादसे का शिकार हो गए। एक अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली की टक्कर से भाई और एक बहन की तो मौके पर ही मौत हो गई और एक बहन अस्पताल में गंभीर हाल में भर्ती है।

जानकारी के अनुसार सागर जिले के नरयावली थाना क्षेत्र में यह सड़क दुर्घटना हुई। परिजन के अनुसार आकाश पाल (19) अपनी दो बहनों को लेकर सागर अपने रिश्तेदार के यहाँ बाइक से आ रहा था। नरयावली के पुल के पास ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि भाई आकाश और बहन रचना (20) की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई।

साथ मे बैठी बहन सपना बुरी तरह घायल हो गई। उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने जांच के बाद आकाश और रचना की मौत की पुष्टि की। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही रिश्तेदार अस्पताल पहुंच गए। इस दुर्घटना से परिवार में मातम छा गया है। ट्रैक्टर चालक मौके से फरार हो गया है। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

