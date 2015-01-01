पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • BJP Leader Accuses Netflix In Rewa; Said Scenes That Hurt Hindu Sentiments In The Web Series A SUITABLE BOY

लव जिहाद के खिलाफ मोर्चा:रीवा में भाजपा नेता का नेटफ्लिक्स पर आरोप; कहा- वेब सीरीज A SUITABLE BOY में हिंदू भावनाएं आहत करने वाले सीन

रीवा11 मिनट पहले
भाजपा नेता गौरव तिवारी ने वेब सीरीज के कुछ सीनों पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराई है।

ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म NETFLIX पर दिखाई जा रही फिल्म मेकर मीरा नायर की वेब सीरीज A SUITABLE BOY विवादों में आ गई है। इसके खिलाफ मध्यप्रदेश के रीवा में NETFLIX के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवाई गई है। यहां भाजपा नेता गौरव तिवारी ने आरोप लगाया है कि वेब सीरीज में हिंदू भावनाओं को आहत करने वाले और लव जिहाद को बढ़ावा देने वाले सीन दिखाए गए हैं।

नेटफ्लिक्स पर स्ट्रीम हुई इस वेब सीरीज में ईशान खट्टर और तब्बू के बीच रोमांस दिखाया गया है। ईशान सीरीज में मान कपूर का किरदार निभा रहे हैं, जबकि तब्बू सईदा बाई के रोल में हैं। रणवीर शौरी सीरीज में वारिस का किरदार में हैं, जबकि विजय वर्मा रशीद के रोल में हैं। सीरीज में इंटर रिलीजन प्यार को दिखाने पर मध्यप्रदेश के बीजेपी नेता ने आपत्ति जताई है। गौरव तिवारी रीवा में बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा के सदस्य हैं।

नेटफ्लिक्स ने फैलाया लव जिहाद

गौरव तिवारी ने सीरीज के कई सीन और पुलिस में दी शिकायत को ट्विटर पर भी शेयर किया है। साथ ही, उन्होंने लोगों से नेटफ्लिक्स को मोबाइल से अनइंस्टॉल करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा, "रानी अहिल्याबाई होल्कर ने महेश्वर घाट को शिवभक्तों के लिए समर्पित किया। पाषाण युग के हजारों शिवलिंग उसकी पहचान है, पर नेटफ्लिक्स इंडिया इस पावन धरा का उपयोग लव-जिहाद को बढ़ावा देने और हिंदू भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने के लिए कर रहा है. मैं अपने फ़ोन से नेटफ्लिक्स हटा रहा हूं। और आप?"

इन सीनों पर आपत्ति

ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा,"मंदिर का प्रांगण, बैकग्राउंड में आरती और अश्लील दृश्य। क्या मस्जिद में अजान के समय ऐसा शूट करने की ‘क्रिएटिव फ़्रीडम’ है आपको नेटफ्लिक्स इंडिया? हिंदुओं की सहिष्णुता को उनकी कमजोरी मत समझिए, ये मध्यप्रदेश का नहीं, भगवान शिव और करोड़ों शिवभक्तों का भी अपमान है। माफी मांगनी पड़ेगी।"

