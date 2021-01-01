पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • BJP Made Mandal President From 35 To 40 Years, Same Formula Will Apply To Councilor Candidate

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

'नगर सरकार' बनाने की तैयारी:BJP ने मंडल अध्यक्ष के लिए रखा था 35 से 40 साल का क्राइटेरिया, यही फार्मूला पार्षद उम्मीदवार पर भी लागू होगा

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगरीय निकाय चुनावों में बीजेपी युवा चेहरों पर दांव खेलने की तैयारी कर रही है। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
नगरीय निकाय चुनावों में बीजेपी युवा चेहरों पर दांव खेलने की तैयारी कर रही है। फाइल फोटो
  • युवाओं को प्राथमिकता देने का मंडल स्तर से लिया जा रहा है फीडबैक हर जिले की जातीय समीकरण के आधार पर रिपोर्ट हो रही तैयार

नगरीय निकाय चुनावों में बीजेपी युवा चेहरों पर दांव खेलने की तैयारी कर रही है। पार्टी ने तय कर लिया है कि 16 बड़े शहरों की 'नगर सरकार' में ज्यादा से ज्यादा युवाओं की भागीदारी होना चाहिए। इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए मंडल अध्यक्ष के चयन का फार्मूला पार्षदों के उम्मीदवारों के लिए लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। बीजेपी के मंडल अध्यक्षों की आयु 35 से 40 साल के बीच है। ऐसे जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों का चयन करने की जिम्मेदारी प्रदेश महामंत्रियों को सौंपी गई है। पार्टी सूत्रों ने बताया कि बीजेपी ने पीढ़ी परिवर्तन को फोकस करते हुए युवाओं को अधिक टिकट देने का मन बना लिया है। दरअसल, बीजेपी 2023 के विधानसभा और 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले प्रदेश में युवाओं को जाडऩेे के लिए बड़ी तैयारी कर रही है। सिंधिया खुद को युवा नेतृत्व के तौर पर पेश कर रहे हैं, तो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा अपने कार्यकाल में पार्टी की सत्ता वापसी, उपचुनाव में भारी जीत और कांग्रेस में लगातार सेंध से मजबूत हुए हैं। जिलाध्यक्षों की बैठक में प्रदेश संगठन ने साफ किया है कि इस बार नगरीय निकाय चुनावों में युवा चेहरों को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। इसके लिए निर्विवादित चेहरों एवं सक्रिय कार्यकर्ताओं को चिन्हित कर उन्हें फ्रंट लाईन में खड़े करने की जिम्मेदारी भी पार्टी ने पांचों प्रदेश महामंत्रियों को दी है। जो हर जिले में जाकर युवाओं को प्राथमिकता देने का मंडल स्तर से फीडबैक ले रहे हैं। सूत्रों का कहना है कि पार्टी का फोकस जातीय समीकरण पर भी है। महामंत्री जिलों के दौरे में उम्मीवारों का चयन करने के लिए जातीय समीकरण के आधार पर रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे हैं। सभी महामंत्री 10 फरवरी से पहले अपनी विस्तृत रिपोर्ट संगठन को सौंप देंगे। निर्विवाद छवि और सक्रिय कार्यकर्ताओं को चिन्हित कर उन्हें आगे लाने के निर्देश भी पार्टी ने दिए हैं। वार्डों में ज्यादा से ज्यादा नए उम्मीदवारों को टिकट देने की रणनीति बनाई गई है। प्रदेश में 16 नगर निगम, 98 नगरपालिका और 294 नगर परिषद के चुनाव प्रस्तावित हैं। संभावना है कि मार्च के पहले सप्ताह में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव की आचार संहिता लागू हो जाएगी। इसे ध्यान में रखकर ही बीजेपी अपनी रणनीति पर काम कर रही है।

MP में युवा मतदाता
20 से 29 की उम्र के 27.38%

30 से 39 की उम्र के 25.58%

( 5.34 करोड़ वोटर में से 2.75 करोड़ से ज्यादा वोटर युवा हैं।)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser