भाजपा में जश्न:मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जलेबी बांटी; वीडी शर्मा और गोपाल भार्गव का मुंह मीठा किया

भोपाल15 मिनट पहले
सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान अपने निवास पर गोपाल भार्गव को जलेबी खिलाते हुए।
  • अब पार्टी कार्यालय में जश्न की तैयारी, लड्‌डू के ऑर्डर भी दिए गए
  • ढोल लेकर समर्थक तैयार, फूल आदि के साथ कार्यालय पहुंचने लगे

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव की मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे शुरू हुई मतगणना के शुरुआत रुझानों को देखते हुए भाजपा ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया है। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे सीएम हाउस में भाजपा की शानदार बढ़त पर सीएम ने जलेबी खिलाकर एक दूसरे का मुंह मीठा किया। इस दौरान प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा और गोपाल भार्गव सहित तमाम पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे। अब दोपहर में भाजपा कार्यालय में जश्न मनाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। ढोल के साथ समर्थक तैयार हो रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही फूल आदि लेकर समर्थक भी प्रदेश कार्यालय पहुंचने लगे हैं। अभी की स्थिति में भाजपा 20 और कांग्रेस 7 सीटों पर जबकि बसपा सिर्फ 1 सीट पर आगे चल रही है। शिवराज ने घर बैठकर ही मतगणना पर नजर रख रहे थे।

