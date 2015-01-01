पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन बंगाल:ममता के गढ़ को भेदने 1300 KM दूर भोपाल में बंगाली समाज का सहारा लेगी बीजेपी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
भोपाल में शुक्रवार को अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन की सास इंदिरा भादुड़ी से गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने मुलाकात की।
  • राष्ट्रवाद का संदेश प.बंगाल तक पहुंचाने की तैयारी
  • राजधानी के 12 बंगाली संगठनों की बैठक होगी

बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड़्डा और राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय पर गुरुवार को प.बंगाल में हुए हमले के बाद मध्य प्रदेश में पार्टी नई रणनीति पर काम शुरू कर रही है। प्रदेश में करीब ढाई लाख बंगाली हैं। नड्‌डा व विजयवर्गीय पर हुए हमले के चलते इस समाज को जोड़ने के लिए बीजेपी को एक अवसर दिखाई दे रहा है। बीजेपी जल्दी ही राजधानी के 12 बंगाली संगठनों की एक बैठक आयोजित करेगी। यह बैठक संभवत: 15-16 दिसंबर को करने की तैयारी है, जिसमें राष्ट्रवाद का संदेश प. बंगाल तक पहुंचाने की अपील की जाएगी। यानी यहां रहने वाले बंगाली समाज के लोग प. बंगाल में अपने नाते-रिश्तेदारों तक यह बात पहुंचाएं कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस नहीं बल्कि बीजेपी का साथ देने में उनके हितों की रक्षा होगी। इस मिशन को भोपाल में लीड करने की जिम्मेदारी पर्यटन विकास निगम के पूर्व अध्यक्ष तपन भौमिक को सौंपी गई है। भौमिक ने बताया कि जल्दी ही बंगाली संगठनों की बैठक आयोजित की जाएगी।

इससे पहले गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने इस मिशन की भूमिका तैयाार कर दी है। मिश्रा को बंगाल चुनाव मेंं करीब दो दर्जन सीटों की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। इसी सिलसिले में नरोत्तम पिछले कुछ दिनों से पश्चिम बंगाल के बीरभूम, वर्धमान, आसनसोल सहित कई जिलों के दौरे पर थे। मिश्रा शुक्रवार को भोपाल लौटने के बाद फिल्म अभिनेत्री जया बच्चन की मां और अमिताभ बच्चन की सास इंदिरा भादुड़ी के घर पहुंचे। नरोत्तम ने इंदिरा भादुड़ी से बंगाल को राष्ट्रवाद की विचारधारा से जोड़ने के लिए उनका समर्थन मांगा। इस दौरान उन्होंने भोपाल में बंगाली समाज के साथ भाजपा नेताओं की होने वाली बड़ी बैठक के लिए इंदिरा भादुड़ी को आमंत्रित भी किया। हालांकि इंदिरा भादुड़ी ने बैठक में शामिल होने को लेकर अपनी स्पष्ट राय नहीं दी।

बंगाली नेताओं के साथ गए थे नरोत्तम मिश्रा

नरोत्तम मिश्रा जब इंदिरा भादुड़ी से मुलाकात करने गए, उनके साथ बंगाली समाज के पदाधिकारियों को लेकर गए थे। नरोत्तम ने इंदिरा भादुड़ी को यह समझाने की कोशिश की कि पश्चिम बंगाल को राष्ट्रवाद की विचारधारा से जोड़ने की जरूरत क्यों है?

बैठक में बताएंगे- बंगाल में क्यों है बेरोजगारी व गरीबी

बीजेपी ने यह आंकलन कर लिया है कि ममता के गढ़ में सेंध लगाने के लिए मप्र में रहने वाले बंगाली समाज का सहयोग कैसे लिया जा सकता है। बैठक में यह भी बताया जाएगा कि बंगाल में राष्टवाद के लिए एकजुटता जरूरी है। बेहतर होगा कि बंगाल राष्ट्रवाद की मुख्यधारा से जुड़े, इससे देश के विकास में गति आएगी।

