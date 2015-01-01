पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव फाइनल रिजल्ट:28 में से 19 सीटें बीजेपी और 9 सीटें कांग्रेस ने जीती, 14 में से 11 मंत्री जीते, इमरती देवी, एंदल सिंह और गिर्राज दंडोतिया हारे

एक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश की 24 सीटों पर हुए उप चुनाव में बीजेपी ने 19 सीटें जीत कर प्रदेश को स्थायी सरकार दी है। इसके साथ ही विधानसभा में बीजेपी की सीटें 107 से बढ़कर 126 हो गई हैं। जबकि बहुमत के लिए 115 सीटें होनी चाहिए। अब बीजेपी के पास बहुमत से 11 सीटें ज्यादा हैं।

कांग्रेस को केवल 9 सीटें मिली हैं। बतौर विपक्ष विधानसभा में कांग्रेस विधायकों का आंकड़ा 96 हो गया है। बता दें कि मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा में 230 सीटें हैं, जिसमें से एक सीट दमोह कांग्रेस विधायक राहुल लोधी के इस्तीफा देने के बाद खाली हो गई है, जिसके बाद सीटों की मौजूदा संख्या 229 है।

सिंधिया समर्थक 11 में से 9 मंत्री जीते हैं। डबरा से इमरती देवी को हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। इमरती देवी को उनके ही समधी सुरेश राजे ने हराया है। जबकि गिर्राज दंडोतिया को रवींंद्र सिंह ने हराया है। इसके अलावा सुमावली से मंत्री एंदल सिंह कंसाना चुनाव हार गए हैं।

बड़े मार्जिन से जीते मंत्री

उप चुनाव में दो से तीन मंत्री बड़े मार्जिन से जीते हैं। सांची से चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रभुराम चौधरी ने 63 हजार से ज्यादा की लीड लेकर सबसे बड़ी जीत दर्ज की है। इसके बाद बम्हौरी से महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया ने 53 हजार से ज्यादा के अंतर से जीत दर्ज की है।

3 वरिष्ठ विधायकों को मिला मंत्री बनने का मौका

शिवराज सरकार के दो मंत्री इमरती देवी, गिर्राज सिंह दंडोतिया और एंदल सिंह कंसाना चुनाव हार गए हैं। ऐसे में बीजेपी के तीन वरिष्ठ विधायकों को मंत्री बनने का मौका मिल गया है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि शिवराज सरकार में मंत्री रहे संजय पाठक, राजेंद्र शुक्ला और रामपाल सिंह को एक बार फिर कैबिनेट में आने का मौका मिलेगा।

पोहरी सीट पर कांग्रेस तीसरे नंबर पर

पोहरी सीट से मंत्री सुरेश धाकड़ चुनाव जीत गए हैं। उन्होंने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी बसपा के कैलाश कुश्वाहा को हराया है। एक मात्र सीट पोहरी सीट है, जहां कांग्रेस तीसरे नंबर पर आई है। यहां से कांग्रेस ने हरिवल्लभ शुक्ला को मैदान में उतारा था।

इमरती देवी को कलेक्टर के बूते जीतने का बयान देने से नहीं मिला फायदा

चुनाव के दौरान डबरा ऐसी सीट थी, जहां कमलनाथ के आइटम वाले बयान को बीजेपी ने जमकर उठाया। यहां से बीजेपी उम्मीदवार इमरती देवी ने आंसू बहा कर इसे भावनात्मक मुद्दा बनाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन उन्हें इसका फायदा नहीं मिला। इतना ही नहीं, इमरती देवी ने कलेक्टर के बूते चुनाव जीतने का बयान दिया था। जो सोशल मीडिया में जमकर वायरल हुआ, लेकिन यह भी उन्हें जीत नहीं दिला सका।

सीट

जीते

निकटतम

जीत का अंतर

सुमावलीअजबसिंह कांग्रेसएंदल सिंह कंसाना10947
मुरैनाराकेश मवई कांग्रेसरघुराज सिंह कंसाना5751
दिमनीरवींद्र सिंह कांग्रेसगिर्राज दंडोतिया26467
अम्बाहकमलेश जाटव बीजेपीसत्यप्रकाश13892
मेहगांवओपीएस भदौरिया बीजेपीहेमंत कटारे12036
गोहदमेवाराम जाटव कांग्रेसरणवीर जाटव11899
ग्वालियरप्रद्युम्न सिंह बीजेपीसुनील शर्मा33123
ग्वालियर पूर्वसतीश सिकरवार कांग्रेसमुन्नालाल गोयल8555
डबरासुरेश राजे कांग्रेसइमरती देवी7633
भांडेररक्षा सिरोनिया बीजेपीफूलसिंह बरैया161
करैराप्रागीलाल कांग्रेसजसवंत जाटव30641
पोहरीसुरेश धाकड़ बीजेपीकैलाश कुश्वाहा बीएसपी22496
बम्हौरीमहेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया बीजेपीकेएल अग्रवाल53153
अशोक नगरजजपाल सिंह जज्जी बीजेपीआशा दोहरे14630
मुंगावलीब्रजेंद्र सिंह यादव बीजेपीकन्हैया राम21469
सुरखीगोविंद सिंह राजपूत बीजेपीपारुल साहू40991
मलहराप्रद्युम्न सिंह बीजेपीरामसिया भारती17567
अनूपपुरबिसाहूलाल सिंह बीजेपीविश्वनाथ सिंह34864
सांचीप्रभुराम चौधरी बीजेपीमदनलाल63809
ब्यावरारामचंद्र दांगी कांग्रेसनारायण सिंह12102
आगरविपिन वानखेड़े कांग्रेसमनोज ऊंटवाल1998
हाटपिपल्यामनोज चाैधरी बीजेपीराजवीर सिंह13904
मांधातानारायण सिंह पटेल बीजेपीउत्तमपाल सिंह22129
नेपानगरसुमित्रा देवी बीजेपीरामकिशन पटेल26340
बदनावरराज्यवर्धन सिंह बीजेपीकमल सिंह पटेल32133
सांवेरतुलसी सिलावट बीजेपीप्रेमचंद गुडूडुू53264
सुवासराहरदीप सिंह डंग बीजेपीराकेश पाटीदार29440
जौरासुबेदार सिंह बीजेपीपंकज उपाध्याय13478
