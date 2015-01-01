पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bullies Occupy Land, Troubled Forest Workers Hang On The Noose At The Bus Stand

ध्यान दो सरकार:दबंगों का जमीन पर कब्जा, परेशान वनकर्मी बस स्टैंड के गेट पर फंदे पर झूला

छतरपुर।एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वनकर्मी को ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी।
  • मौजूद लोगों ने पीड़ित को नीचे उतार कर कराया अस्पताल में भर्ती

बड़ामलहरा क्षेत्र में रजपुरा गांव के वन कर्मचारी की जमीन पर गांव के दबंगों ने कब्जा कर लिया। इस बात से परेशान किसान सोमवार सुबह छतरपुर बस स्टैंड के प्रवेश गेट पर चढ़कर फांसी के फंदे पर झूल गया। फंदे पर झूले कर्मचारी को मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने नीचे उतार कर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। यहां इस किसान की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

इस तरह फंदे पर झूलने लगा वनकर्मी।
इस तरह फंदे पर झूलने लगा वनकर्मी।

रजपुरा गांव के 50 वर्षीय वन कर्मचारी मूलचंद्र उर्फ मुल्ला कुशवाहा की जमीन पर गांव के कुछ दबंगों ने कब्जा कर लिया है। इसकी शिकायत स्थानीय अधिकारियों के साथ ही जिला मुख्यालय के अधिकारियों से भी की जा चुकी है,लेकिन किसी ने कार्रवाई नहीं की। परेशान कर्मचारी सोमवार सुबह 8 बजे छतरपुर बस स्टैंड नौगांव रोड स्थित प्रवेश द्वारा पर चढ़ गया और फंदा लगाने लगा। ये देख मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने उसे रोकने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन वह नहीं माना और फंदे पर झूल गया। मौजूद लाेगों ने उसे जबरन नीचे उतार कर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। हालत गंभीर होने के कारण वह देर शाम तक बोल नहीं पा रहा था।

टीआई अरविंद सिंह दांगी ने बताया कि फंदे पर झूले कर्मचारी की हालत अभी गंभीर है। उसके बयान दर्ज नहीं हो पाए हैं। हालत ठीक होते ही बयान दर्ज किए जाएंगे। उसके बाद आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

