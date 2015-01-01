पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कहां है सरकार:5 हजार रु. का कर्ज नहीं चुकाने पर बीच गांव में आदिवासी को जिंदा जलाया, तीन साल से बंधुवा मजदूरी भी करा रहा था

गुना25 मिनट पहले
इसी व्यक्ति को जिंदा जला दिया गया।
  • पंचायत मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया के विधानसभा क्षेत्र का है मामला
  • बंधुआ मजदूरी खत्म करने की मांग

पंचायत मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया के विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आदिवासी को मात्र पांच हजार रुपए के लिए जिंदा जला दिया गया। जिले के बमौरी क्षेत्र के उकावद खुर्द गांव के रहने वाले आदिवासी विजय सहरिया ने गांव के ही राधेश्याम से तीन साल पहले पांच हजार रुपए उधार लिए थे। इसके बदले तब से लगातार खेत में जबर्दस्ती उससे काम कराया जा रहा था। शुक्रवार रात पैसों को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद बीच गांव में मंदिर के सामने केरोसिन डालकर उसे जिंदा जला दिया। जली हुई हालत में उसे जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां देर रात दम तोड़ दिया। घटना को लेकर बंधुआ मुक्ति मोर्चा के जिला संयोजक ने विरोध दर्ज कराया। उन्होंने श्रम मंत्रालय, प्रमुख सचिव, मानवाधिकार आयोग और एसपी से शिकायत कर जांच की मांग की है। प्रशासन ने आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है।

बीच गांव में केरोसिन डालकर जलाया
26 साल का विजय सहरिया पुत्र कल्लू सहरिया छोटी उकावद खुर्द गांव में मां गीताबाई, छोटे भाई ओमप्रकाश, पत्नी रामसुखी और दो बच्चों के साथ रहता था। वह मजदूरी कर परिवार का पेट पालता था। गांव में ही रहने वाला राधेश्याम पुत्र चुन्नीलाल लोधा बड़ा किसान और रसूखदार है। पुलिस के मुताबिक शुक्रवार रात करीब 9 बजे उसने घर से विजय को कृष्ण मंदिर के पास बुलवाया। यहां उससे पैसे मांगे। इसी बात पर दोनों में विवाद हो गया। गुस्साए राधेश्याम ने केरोसिन से भरी केन विजय पर उड़ेल दी। इसके बाद माचिस की तीली जलाकर आग लगा दी। वह गालियां देते हुए भाग गया।

जिंदा जलाने के बाद मौके पर पड़ी रह गई सिर्फ राख।
इलाज के दौरान अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा
ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक घटना के वक्त सब लोग सोए हुए थे। सूचना पर घरवाले पहुंचे, तो किसी तरह आग बुझाई। तब तक वह बुरी तरह जल चुका था। उसे तुरंत बमौरी के उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाया गया, जहां से गुना जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया। जिला अस्पताल में देर रात करीब 1 बजे मौत हो गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस को दिए बयान में विजय ने राधेश्याम का नाम लिया है। इसका वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

शव के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए प्रशासन ने सहायता राशि प्रदान की।
कर्ज के बदले तीन साल से करा रहा था मजदूरी

ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक विजय ने तीन साल पहले राधेश्याम से पांच हजार रुपए उधार लिए थे। इसके बदले में तीन साल से लगातार उसके खेत में मजदूरी कर रहा था। खास बात है कि मजदूरी के बदले उसे पैसा भी नहीं दिया जा रहा था। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि उससे जबर्दस्ती काम करवाया जा रहा था। जब भी विजय पैसे मांगता, तो उसे मार-पीटकर भगा दिया जाता था। इसके बाद भी राधेश्याम उससे पैसे मांग रहा था।

घटना के बाद गांव में मातम पसर गया।
प्रशासन ने 20 हजार रुपए की सहायता दी
एसपी राजेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि मामले में अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति अत्याचार अधिनियम के तहत हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी राधेश्याम को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। फिलहाल प्रशासन की ओर से तात्कालिक सहायता के तौर पर 20 हजार रुपए दिए गए हैं। इसके अलावा पीड़ित परिवार को साढ़े आठ लाख रुपए की सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी। मृतक के बच्चों की शिक्षा का इंतजाम भी किया जाएगा।

पंचायत मंत्री का क्षेत्र है बमौरी
बता दें कि बमौरी क्षेत्र पंचायत मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया का विधानसभा क्षेत्र है। इस बार हुए उपचुनाव में भी वे उम्मीदवार हैं। खास है कि बमौरी क्षेत्र में सहरिया जाति के कई आदिवासी रहते हैं, जो मजदूरी कर अपना भरण-पोषण करते हैं। अगर कोई मजदूर यहां उधार लेता है, तो उसे बदले में उसके यहां काम करना पड़ता है।
बंधुआ मजदूर संयोजक ने किया विरोध
बंधुआ मुक्ति मोर्चा के संयोजक नरेंद्र भदौरिया ने इसकी शिकायत कर मजिस्ट्रियल जांच की मांग की है। उनका कहना है कि मामले में पुलिस ने सिर्फ एक ही आरोपी बनाया है। अन्य आरोपियों के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने क्षेत्र से बंधुआ मजदूरी को खत्म करने की मांग भी की है।

