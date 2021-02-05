पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कटनी में युवक की हत्या:पुलिस को गुमराह करने जला दिए कपड़े, फिर नग्न अवस्था में नदी में फेंका, पानी में उतराती मिली लाश

कटनीएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस को जंगल में नदी में लाश उतराती मिलने की सूचना मिली थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस को जंगल में नदी में लाश उतराती मिलने की सूचना मिली थी।

जिले के बाकल थाना अंतर्गत हाथीभार के जंगल में युवक की हत्या कर दी गई। आरोपियों ने उसके कपड़े जलाकर लाश को नग्न अवस्था में नदी में फेंक दिया। पुलिस को आशंका है कि आरोपियों ने गुमराह करने के उद्देश्य ऐसा किया होगा। पुलिस ने मामले में अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। कुछ संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है।

बाकल थाना अंतर्गत गौरहा गांव निवासी भूरा उर्फ हीरालाल (30) पिता पंछीलाल राय गांव से लगे हाथीभार के जंगलों में गोंद निकलवाने का काम करता था। कभी-कभी वह रात में जंगल में ही रुक जाता था। भूरा पिछले 7 फरवरी को घर से जंगल गया था। देर शाम तक जब भूरा वापस नहीं लौटा, तो परिजन ने मोबाइल पर कॉल किया, लेकिन मोबाइल बंद मिला। दो दिनों तक परिजन खोजबीन करते रहे। इसके बाद परिजन ने बाकल थाने में उसके लापता होने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस टीम उसकी तलाश कर रही थी।

इसी बीच 14 फरवरी की दोपहर जंगल से होकर निकली शून्य नदी के हाथीडोल घाट पर एक लाश उतराते हुए मिलने की सूचना मिली। नदीघाट पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम ने शिनाख्त लापता हुए भूरा उर्फ हीरालाल राय के रूप में की। मृतक के गले और पेट में धारदार हथियार से चोट के निशान भी मिले हैं। पुलिस ने हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। बाकल थाना प्रभारी एसआई अभिषेक उपाध्याय ने बताया, भूरा के संपर्क में रहने वाले सभी संदिग्ध लोगों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

