शिवराज की बड़ी चुनौती:कैबिनेट में जगह 4 मंत्रियों की, दावेदार 7 से ज्यादा; दावा भी करने लगे

भोपाल20 मिनट पहले
शिवराज के लिए मंत्रीमंडल विस्तार रहेगी चुनाैती।
  • सीनियर विधायक गिरीश गौतम ने कहा- मंत्रिमंडल में विंध्य को तवज्जो मिलना चाहिए
  • दो सवाल- कौन बनेगा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष, चुनाव हारे सिंधिया समर्थकों काे संगठन में जगह मिलेगी या नहीं

प्रदेश में 28 सीटों के उप चुनाव में 19 सीटों पर जीत मिलने से शिवराज सिंह चौहान सरकार को बहुमत हासिल हो गया है, लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री के सामने चुनाैतियां कम नहीं है। सबसे पहले चुनौती होगी कैबिनेट का विस्तार। कांग्रेस से बीजेपी में आए 3 ( दो सिंधिया समर्थक) मंत्रियों के चुनाव हारने के बाद अब मंत्रिमंडल में चार और मंत्रियों को शामिल किया जा सकता है। एक स्थान पहले से खाली पड़ा था, लेकिन प्रमुख दावेदार 7 से अधिक विधायक हैं, जिसमें एक को भी मनाने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करना होगी।

कमलनाथ सरकार गिरने के बाद सत्ता में आए शिवराज ने कैबिनेट में कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा देकर आए 22 में से 14 विधायकों को शामिल किया था। इसमें क्षेत्रवार प्रतिनिधित्व जैसे समीकरण नहीं थे, लेकिन अब यह दवाब रहेगा। अब विंध्य और महाकौशल के विधायकों को मंत्री बनाए जाने की उम्मीद बंधी है। सवाल यह भी है कि कैबिनेट विस्तार के बाद विधानसभा अध्यक्ष कौन बनेगा? चुनाव हारने वाले सिंधिया समर्थकों को बीजेपी संगठन में जगह मिलेगी या नहीं? निगम-मंडलों में नियुक्तियों को लेकर भी शिवराज पर दवाब कम नहीं रहेगा।

विंध्य का दवाब ज्यादा

शिवराज पर विंध्य क्षेत्र के विधायकों का दवाब ज्यादा होगा। यहां से सीनियर विधायक गिरीश गौतम ने आवाज उठाना भी शुरू कर दिया है। मंत्रिमंडल में जगह दिए जाने को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि विंध्य को तवज्जो मिलना चाहिए। उम्मीद है कि पार्टी इस पर विचार करेगी।

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए शुक्ला, शर्मा या फिर सिसोदिया

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए छह बार से विधायक एवं विंध्य के बड़े नेता केदार शुक्ला का दावा हो सकता है। गिरीश गौतम भी दौड़ में पीछे नहीं है। इनके अलावा निमाड़ से यशपाल सिसोदिया और नर्मदापुरम से पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष सीताशरण शर्मा का नाम भी इस पद के लिए विचार में लाया जा सकता है।

संजय पाठक, रामपाल सहित कई विधायकों को उम्मीद

मंत्रिमंडल में जगह पाने के लिए कई सीनियर विधायक सक्रिय हो गए हैं। शिवराज सरकार के पिछले कार्यकाल में मंत्री रहे संजय पाठक, रामपाल सिंह, गौरीशंकर बिसेन और राजेंद्र शुक्ला के अलावा नागेंद्र सिंह, रमेश मेंदोला, अजय विश्नोई इस दौड़ में हैं।

सरकार में सिंधिया का दखल बढ़ेगा

उपचुनाव में बीजेपी के खाते में 19 सीटें आने से ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का पार्टी में प्रभाव बढ़ सकता है। संगठन के साथ-साथ सरकार में भी उनकी सुनी जाएगी। दरअसल, सरकार में शिवराज ने अपने पिछले तीन कार्यकाल में ऐसी राजनैतिक परिस्थितियाें का सामना नहीं किया था।

ताकतवर हुए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, चुनौती भी

उपचुनाव में शानदार जीत के बाद बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ताकतवर हुए हैं, लेकिन उनके सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती सिंधिया समर्थकों के साथ तालमेल और असंतुष्टों को कार्यकारिणी में जगह देना होगी। प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी में फेरबदल फरवरी माह से अटका है। माना जा रहा है कि दिसंबर-जनवरी में संभावित निकाय चुनाव से पहले कार्यकारिणी का गठन हो जाएगा।

तोमर का गढ़ हार गए..

यह उपचुनाव ग्वालियर क्षेत्र के कद्दावर नेता नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के लिए झटका है। तोमर मुरैना से सांसद हैं और वहां बीजेपी तीन सीट हार गई है। हालांकि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा भी इसी इलाके से आते हैं।

तोमर-सिंधिया ने जहां वोट डाला, वहां हारे

नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का नाम ग्वालियर पूर्व विधानसभा की मतदाता सूची में है। दोनों नेताओं ने वोट भी दिया था, लेकिन यहां से बीजेपी हार गई। यहां से बीजेपी के मुन्ना लाल गोयल को 8555 वोट से कांग्रेस के सतीश सिकरवार ने हराया है।

शिवराज कैबिनेट

चुनाव से पहले

- 25 कैबिनेट मंत्री

- 8 राज्यमंत्री

कुल संख्या 33, एक पद रिक्त रहा

चुनाव के बाद

- 14 मंत्री चुनाव लड़े, इसमें से 11 चुनाव जीते।

यानी अब 4 विधायक मंत्री बन सकते हैं।

