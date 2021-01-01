पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओएलएक्स पर धोखाधड़ी:भोपाल में फर्जी आधार कार्ड से लिया था कैमरा, एक साल बाद चढ़ा पुलिस के हत्थे

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
भोपाल में ओएलएक्स पर धोखाधड़ी का एक मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी ने फर्जी दस्तावेज और आधार कार्ड से 50 हजार रुपए की कीमत का कैमरा हासिल कर लिया। फिर अपना मोबाइल नंबर बंद कर दिया। आरोपी को पकड़ने के लिए कमला थाना पुलिस को एक साल तक मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

पुलिस ने आरोपी को 2 फरवरी को ग्वालियर से धबोच लिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि फरियादी आशीष द्विवेदी ने 21 दिसंबर 2019 को ओएलएक्स साइड पर कैमरा किराए पर देने का एड दिया था। कुछ दिन बाद तरुण सोलंकी नाम के युवक ने उनसे संपर्क किया और कैमरा किराए पर ले लिया। उसी दिन उसने अपना मोबाइल नंबर बंद कर दिया।

कोई संपर्क नहीं होने पर पीड़ित को अपने साथ धोखाधड़ी का शक हुआ। जिसके बाद उसने कमला नगर थाने में 26 फरवरी 2020 को रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। पुलिस तकनीकी साक्ष्यों के आधार पर 21 वर्षीय योगेश बरैय्या पिता महेन्द्र बरैय्या निवासी जगजीवन नगर थाना थाटीपुर ग्वालियर से पूछताछ की। शुरुआत में योगेश ने पुलिस को गुमराह करने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सख्ती से पूछताछ के बाद उसने अपना गुनाह कबूल कर लिया।

इस तरह की वारदात

आरोपी ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसने ही अंबेडकर नगर से आशीष दिवेदी के ओएलएक्स साइड पर कैमरा किराए पर देने का एड देखकर फर्जी दस्तावेज और आधार कार्ड बनवाया था। उन्हीं कागजों की मदद से कैमरा किराए पर ले लिया था। मोबाइल नंबर इसलिए बंद कर दिया था कि पुलिस उस तक ना पहुंच सके।

