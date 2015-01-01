पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

EC का निर्देश:कमलनाथ की मुश्किल बढ़ी, मप्र कैडर के तीन आईपीएस अधिकारियों के खिलाफ ईओडब्ल्यू में दर्ज होगा मामला

भोपाल2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चुनाव आयोग की वेबसाइट पर जारी हुआ प्रेसनोट।
  • 2019 के चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी से जुड़े लोगों तक कालाधन पहुंचाने में भूमिका
  • सीबीडीटी की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर चुनाव आयोग ने दिए मप्र के सीईओ को निर्देश

भोपाल। चुनाव आयोग ने मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी (सीईओ) को भारतीय पुलिस सेवा (आईपीएस) के मप्र कैडर में पदस्थ तीन अधिकारियों के समेत उन सभी अधिकारियों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी (एफआईआर) दर्ज कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं जिन पर 2019 के आम चुनाव के दौरान कालाधन ले जाने के आरोप लगे थे। आयकर विभाग ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के परिजनों और उनके सहयोगियों के यहां मारे गए छापों के बाद लगाए थे। आयोग ने केंद्रीय मुख्य सचिव से भी इन अधिकारियों के खिलाफ उपयुक्त विभागीय कार्रवाई करने को कहा है। मप्र के मुख्य सचिव से भी इसी तरह की कार्रवाई करने को कहा गया है। आयकर विभाग ने छापों में पाया था कि चुनाव के दौरान यह पाया था कि 2019 के आम चुनाव में भारी मात्रा में नकदी का इस्तेमाल किया गया था। इसकी रिपोर्ट आयकर विभाग की शीर्ष संस्था केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (सीबीडीटी) ने चुनाव आयोग को भेजी थी। आयोग ने कहा कि उसने इस रिपोर्ट के सभी पहलुओं पर विचार विमर्श के बाद ही यह निर्देश दिए हैं।

चुनाव आयोग से जारी बयान के मुताबिक सीबीडीटी की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया था कि इन की अधिकारियों की एक राष्ट्रीय पार्टी की ओर से कुछ लोगों तक पहुंचाने में भूमिका नही। आयोग ने अपने बयान में किसी पार्टी का नाम नहीं लिया है। लेकिन यह बिलकुल स्पष्ट है कि यह बोर्ड का इशारा कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर है। चुनाव आयोग ने मप्र के सीईओ को 28 अक्टूबर 2020 को ही यह रिपोर्ट भेज दी थी। इसमें सीईओ को निर्देश दिए गए थे कि वह तीन अधिकारियों के खिलाफ ईओडब्ल्यू में शिकायत दर्ज कराए।

यह हैं अधिकारी

सुशोभन बैनर्जी, संजय माने और वी मधु कुमार आईपीएस अधिकारी हैं जबकि अरुण मिश्रा मप्र राज्य पुलिस सेवा के अधिकारी हैं।

यह था मामला

आयकर विभाग दिल्ली की इंवेस्टिगेशन विंग ने 2019 में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के ओएसडी प्रवीण कक्कड़, सलाहकार राजेंद्र मिगलानी, मोजेर बियर कंपनी के मालिक भांजे रतुल पुरी और एक अन्य कारोबारी अश्विन शर्मा के 52 ठिकानों पर एक साथ छापे मारे थे। 8 अप्रैल को आयकर विभाग ने 14.6 करोड़ रुपए की बेहिसाब नकदी बरामद की थी। इसके साथ बड़े पैमाने पर डायरियां और कंप्यूटर फाइल जब्त की थीं। इनमें सैकड़ों करोड़ रुपए के लेनदेन के हिसाब थे। बाद में आयकर विभाग ने बताया था कि दस्तावेजों में यह प्रमाण मिले हैं कि 20 करोड़ रुपए की राशि एक राष्ट्रीय राजनीतिक दल के दिल्ली स्थित मुख्यालय भेजा गया। इन छापों में कुल 281 करोड़ रुपए के लेनदेन के पुख्ता प्रमाण मिले थे। यह पैसा विभिन्न कारोबारियों, राजनीतिज्ञों और नौकरशाहों से एकत्र किया गया था। यह 20 करोड़ रुपए की नकदी हवाला के माध्यम से तुगलक रोड स्थित एक राष्ट्रीय राजनीतिक पार्टी के मुख्यालय को भेजी गई थी।

