CBI निदेशक का रिटायरमेंट:ऋषिकुमार शुक्ला का 2 साल का कार्यकाल पूरा, नहीं मिला एक्सटेंशन; एडिशनल डायरेक्टर प्रवीण सिन्हा दिया गया प्रभार

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सीबीआई निदेशक ऋषि कुमार शुक्ला का दो साल का कार्याकाल बुधवार को पूरा हो गया है। मप्र कॉडर के 1983 बैच के आईपीएस अफसर शुकला मप्र के डीजीपी रहे हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीबीआई निदेशक ऋषि कुमार शुक्ला का दो साल का कार्याकाल बुधवार को पूरा हो गया है। मप्र कॉडर के 1983 बैच के आईपीएस अफसर शुकला मप्र के डीजीपी रहे हैं।
  • मध्य प्रदेश के डीजीपी रहे शुक्ला को नहीं मिला एक्सटेंशन, इंटेलीजेंस ब्यूरो में भी पदस्थ रह चुके हैं शुक्ला

केन्द्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (CBI) के निदेशक ऋषि कुमार शुक्ला का 2 साल का कार्यकाल बुधवार को पूरा हो गया है। उनके स्थान पर एडिशनल डायरेक्टर प्रवीण सिन्हा को प्रभार दिया गया है। फिलहाल सीबीआई के नए डायरेक्टर का नाम तय नहीं हो पाया है। मध्य प्रदेश के डीजीपी रहे शुक्ला को एक्सटेंशन नहीं मिल पाया है। जबकि, प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) में उनके समकक्ष एसके मिश्रा को एक साल का एक्सटेंशन दिया गया था। बता दें कि शुक्ला 1983 बैच के मध्य प्रदेश काडर के अधिकारी हैं। उच्च पदस्थ सूत्रों का कहना है कि सीबीआई के निदेशक ऋषि कुमार शुक्ला ने 4 फरवरी 2019 को पद भार संभाला था। उनका कार्यकाल दो साल था, जो बुधवार को समाप्त हो गया है। अभी नए डायरेक्टर का नाम तय नहीं हो पाया है। ऐसे में नए डायरेक्टर का नाम फाइनल होने तक एडिशनल डायरेक्टर प्रवीण सिन्हा को कुछ दिनों के लिए अंतरिम निदेशक बनाया जा सकता है। सीबीआई डायरेक्टर की रेस में कई अधिकारियों के नाम शामिल हैं।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि सीबीआई डायरेक्टर की रेस में राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (NIA) के चीफ वाईसी मोदी, सीमा सुरक्षा बल (BSF) के चीफ राकेश अस्थाना, महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व पुलिस चीफ सुबोध कुमार जायसवाल, केरल पुलिस चीफ लोकनाथ बेहुरा और ITBP के डायरेक्टर जनरल एसएस देसवाल शामिल हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अगुवाई वाली एक हाई लेवल कमेटी जल्द ही इस पर फैसला करेगी और तब तक देश की टॉप जांच एजेंसी में एक एक्टिंग चीफ होगा।
शुक्ला की नियुक्ति पर कांग्रेस को था ऐतराज
शुक्ला की नियुक्ति मोदी सरकार ने जब सीबीआई निदेशक के पद पर की थी, तब कांग्रेस को इस पर ऐतराज था। दरअसल, शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अपने तीसरे कार्यकाल में शुक्ला को प्रदेश का डीजीपी नियुक्त किया था, लेकिन कमलनाथ सरकार सत्ता में आने के बाद शुक्ला को हटाकर वीके सिंह को डीजीपी बनाया गया था। शुक्ला को पुलिस हाउसिंग कारपोरेशन का चैयरमैन नियुक्त किया गया था, लेकिन वे प्रतिनियुक्ति पर सीबीआई में पदस्थ हो गए थे।
IB में पदस्थ रह चुके हैं शुक्ला
ग्वालियर के रहने वाले शुक्ला ने अपनी पुलिस सेवा की शुरुआत रायपुर से की थी। वह आईबी में एसपी से लेकर संयुक्त निदेशक स्तर तक के पदों पर रहे। उन्होंने मप्र में इंटेलीजेंस शाखा के प्रमुख के रूप में करीब सवा तीन साल काम करने के साथ आर्थिक अपराध प्रकोष्ठ (EOW) में भी दो साल सेवा दी।

