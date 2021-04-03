पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनूठा म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल:भोपाल में होगा सेंट्रल इंडिया का पहला ड्राइव इन म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल, स्टेज पर देश के टाॅप बैंड करेंगे परफॉर्म, ऑडियंस कार और बाइक में बैठकर लेगी आनंद

भोपाल34 मिनट पहले
इंडियन ओशियन बैंड फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 13 और 14 फरवरी को लेकव्यू रेसीडेंसी में होगा ड्राइव इन म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल
  • इंडियन ओशियन, कबीर कैफे और अलिफ बैंड देंगे म्यूजिकल परफॉर्मेंस

ड्राइव इन सिनेमा तो आपने सुना होगा, भोपाल में भी सेंट्रल इंडिया का पहला ड्राइव इन सिनेमा हाल ही में शुरू हुआ है। लेकिन क्या आपने ड्राइव इन म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल का सुना है। जिसमें स्टेज पर देश के टॉप आर्टिस्ट और बैंड परफॉर्म करें और ऑडियंस कार, बाइक्स पर इस म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल का आनंद उठा सके। भोपाल के लेकव्यू रेसीडेंसी में 13 और 14 फरवरी को जिफलिफ ड्राइव इन म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल का आयोजन हो रहा है। इसे ‘द ग्रेट इंडियन फिल्म एंड लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल’’ और पर्यटन निगम कर रहा है। फेस्टिवल श्यामला हिल्स स्थित ड्राइव- इन सिनेमा में होगा।

2 दिन में देश के टॉप 6 बैंड देंगे म्यूजिकल परफॉर्मेंस

कार्यक्रम का उद्देश्य शहरवासियों को कोरोना के समय में बिना जोखिम के संगीत का आनंद देना है। जिफलिफ के संस्थापक करन कुकरेजा ने बताया कि वेलेंटाइन-डे के अवसर पर दो दिन में छह बैंड परफॉर्म करेंगे। 13 फरवरी को शाम 6.30 बजे से मिस्र और इरानी साउंड नारंग विद ट्रीपी समा, अनोखे गीत और म्युजिक विद ब्लाइंड शेरपा और इंडियन ओशियन बैंड की प्रस्तुति होगी। 14 को नीतेश- राजेश कलेक्टिव, उर्दू- कश्मीरी बैंड अलिफ और रॉकस्टार कबीर और नीरज के साथ कबीर कैफे बैंड प्रस्तुति देंगे।

अपनी तरह का यूनीक इवेंट

संगीत प्रेमियों को सीमित संख्या में कार और बाइक के साथ प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। कोरोना की गाइड लाइन का पालन अनिवार्य है। कोरोना महामारी के दौरान ड्राइव-इन म्युजिक कान्सर्ट की अवधारणा यूके, यूएस, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, श्रीलंका और कई अन्य देशों में लोकप्रिय हुई है। उनका दावा है कि देश में ड्राइव इन म्यूजिक देश में अपनी तरह का पहला इवेंट है।

इसलिए जाने जाते हैं यह बैंड

इंडियन ओशियन राहुल राम बैंड है जो फ्यूजन रॉक शैली के लिए पहचाना जाता है। जिसमें रॉक संगीत, गिटार और ड्रम के साथ पारंपरिक भारतीय धुन और भारतीय लोक गीतों का उपयोग किया जाता है।

कबीर कैफे बैंड के मेंबर। फाइल फोटो
कबीर कैफे

नीरज आर्य का कबीर कैफे, कबीर के दोहों से बने गीतों के प्रदर्शन के लिए मशहूर है। कबीर कैफे का उद्देश्य है कि पूरी दुनिया कबीर के दोहे जाने। 'जरा धीरे-धीरे गाड़ी हांको' गीत संगीत प्रेमियों के बीच बहुत लोकप्रिय हैं।

अलिफ बैंड

यह बैंड उर्दू कश्मीरी में प्रस्तुति देता है। इस बैंड के गानों को यूट्यूब पर 25 लाख से अधिक हिट मिले हैं।

