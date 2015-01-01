पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लव जिहाद पर गृहमंत्री का एक्सक्लूसिव इंटरव्यू:नाम बदलकर लव करने वालों के खिलाफ कानून लाने के सिवाय कोई रास्ता नहीं

भोपाल41 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अनूप दुबे
गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा मध्यप्रदेश सरकार का हार्डकोर हिंदू चेहरा भी हैं।

उपचुनाव के बाद से मध्यप्रदेश सरकार बदली-बदली नजर आ रही है। 2018 के चुनाव में बहुमत का आंकड़ा नहीं जुटा पाने वाली भाजपा सरकार अब मध्य प्रदेश में हिंदुत्व के मुद्दे पर कठोर रवैया अपनाती नजर आ रही है।पहले लव जिहाद और अब गो-कैबिनेट जैसे धार्मिक मामलों पर फैसला लिया गया। ये दोनों मामले सीधे हिंदू वोट बैंक से जुड़े हैं।

शिवराज सरकार के इस बदले चेहरे पर दैनिक भास्कर ने गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा से बातचीत की। गृहमंत्री मिश्रा सरकार का हार्डकोर हिंदू चेहरा भी हैं। लव जिहाद पर कानून लाने पर उन्होंने साफ कर दिया कि बढ़ती घटनाएं देखते हुए हमारे पास इसके खिलाफ कानून लाने के सिवाय कोई विकल्प नहीं बचा था। उनसे हुई बातचीत के मुख्य अंश:

सवाल: पहले लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून लाने का बोला था, फिर कहा- जिहाद के खिलाफ हैं। दो अलग-अलग बातें क्यों?

गृहमंत्री: जो लव जिहाद की ओर ले जाए, हम उसका विरोध करते हैं। यही हम कह भी रहे हैं।

सवाल: मतलब लव शब्द से परहेज नहीं, सिर्फ जिहाद का विरोध है?

गृहमंत्री: लव से परहेज कैसे हो सकता है? लव मां अपने बेटे से करती है। भाई, भाई से भी करता है।

सवाल: सरकार के पास ऐसी कोई स्टडी या सर्वे है जो बताता है कि इस कानून के अलावा कोई रास्ता नहीं बचा था?

गृहमंत्री: जिस तरह की घटनाएं घट रही हैं, उसमें कानून लाने के सिवाय विकल्प नहीं बचा था। जिस तरह की विकृत मानसिकता के लोग हैं, कहीं गोली मार दे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे, मारपीट करे। नाम बदलकर रहे। अब यह तो अच्छा नहीं है। यह धोखा है।

सवाल: क्या लगातार केस बढ़ते जा रहे थे? ऐसे कौन-कौन से और कितने केस मध्य प्रदेश में हुए?

गृहमंत्री: हाल ही में 21 तारीख को छिंदवाड़ा में केस आया है। उससे तो लगता ही है कि लगातार मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं।

सवाल: स्वैच्छिक धर्म परिवर्तन के पहले कलेक्टर को अनिवार्य सूचना देने से व्यक्ति के स्वतंत्रता के अधिकार का हनन तो नहीं होगा?

गृहमंत्री: कैसा हनन? धर्म परिवर्तन कर रहे हो तो आवेदन देना ही चाहिए। अब बहुत सारे लोग नाम बदलकर रहते हैं। नाम बदलकर लव करते हैं। उसकी जांच हो जाए तो क्या परेशानी है?

सवाल: मप्र में भाजपा सरकार का चेहरा अब बदला-बदला नजर आ रहा है। खासकर हिंदुत्व के मसले पर। ऐसा तो नहीं कि 2018 के चुनाव में मिली हार के बाद आप हार्डकोर हिंदुत्व को आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं।

गृहमंत्री: कुछ चेहरा नहीं बदल रहा है। 15 साल से आप जो देख रहे हैं, वही चेहरा है।

सवाल: एक्सपर्ट बता रहे हैं कि कानून में कहीं भी लव जिहाद का जिक्र नहीं होगा। आप बार-बार लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून लाना बता रहे हैं।

गृहमंत्री: हमने कब जिक्र किया। हम तो शुरू से कह रहे हैं धर्म स्वातंत्र्य कानून ला रहे हैं।

सवाल: इसके पीछे कहीं भाजपा का मकसद राजनीतिक फायदा उठाना तो नहीं?

गृहमंत्री: हम समाज के फायदे की चिंता करते हैं। राजनीतिक फायदे की चिंता नहीं करते।

