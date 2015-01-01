पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Chief Minister Called A Meeting On Corona As Soon As He Returned From Maharashtra; Government Can Take A Big Decision This Afternoon

MP में कोरोना से अलर्ट:महाराष्ट्र से लौटते ही शिवराज ने बुलाई बैठक, आज शाम तक सरकार जारी कर सकती है गाइडलाइन

भोपाल14 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को लेकर मंत्रालय में बैठक बुलाई है। (फाइल फोटो)
  • गुरुवार को भोपाल में 425 केस सामने आने के बाद बढ़ी चिंता

मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना के बढ़ते केस को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने मंत्रालय में दोपहर 3 बजे बैठक बुलाई है। बैठक में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री प्रभुराम चौधरी, गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा, मुख्य सचिव इकबाल सिंह बैंस सहित स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव मौजूद रहेंगे। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री कोई बड़ा फैसला ले सकते हैं।

मंत्रालय के सूत्रों का कहना है कि प्रदेश में एकदम से कोरोना केस बढ़ने से स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं का रिव्यू किया जाएगा। सरकार संक्रमितों के लिए फिर से निजी अस्पतालों का अधिग्रहण करने पर भी विचार कर सकती है।

शाम तक जारी हो सकती गाइडलाइन
गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा कि प्रदेश में कोरोना की वर्तमान स्थिति को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभाएं, बाजार और रात के लॉकडाउन को लेकर आज होने वाली समीक्षा बैठक में विचार किया जाएगा। इसके बाद आज शाम तक गृह विभाग गाइडलाइन जारी कर सकता है।

सरकार जरूरी कदम उठाए: कमलनाथ

मध्य प्रदेश में कोरोना के हालात
मध्यप्रदेश में एक दिन में अधिकतम एक्टिव केस (21 हजार) सितंबर में आए थे। इसे ध्यान में रखकर अस्पतालों में बेड की व्यवस्था की समीक्षा भी होगी। हालांकि, वर्तमान में एक्टिव केस 9800 हैं। अगर संक्रमण बढ़ता है तो क्या इंतजाम होंगे‌? सरकार का फोकस इसको लेकर ज्यादा है।

गुरुवार को प्रदेश में 1363 मामले सामने आए, वहीं 14 लोगों की मौत भी हुई है। लेकिन भोपाल में रिकार्ड 425 केस सामने आए हैं। ये बुधवार को 229 के मुकाबले करीब दोगुने हैं। भोपाल का यह आंकड़ा पूरे कोरोना काल में सबसे बड़ी संख्या है।

प्रदेश में कोराेना की दूसरी लहर आने की संभावना है। जिस तरह से भोपाल में कोरोना विस्फोट हुआ, उसको ध्यान में रखकर भी कोई अहम निर्णय बैठक में हो सकता है। इसी तरह ग्वालियर में एक दिन में 92 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। रतलाम में भी एक माह बाद एक दिन में 62 केस सामने आए हैं। पूरे प्रदेश की बात करें तो संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा 1लाख 88 हजार 018 हो गया है। जबकि मौतों की संख्या 3129 हो गई है।

