ब्रेकिंग:मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान के ससुर का निधन; अंतिम संस्कार गुरुवार दोपहर ढाई बजे महाराष्ट्र के गोंदिया में

भोपाल15 मिनट पहले
श्री घनश्याम दास मसानी।

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान के ससुर घनश्यामदास मसानी का बुधवार देर शाम निधन हो गया। वे इस दौरान सीएम हाउस में ही थे जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा था। गुरुवार को सुबह साढ़े सात बजे गृह जिला गोंदिया-महाराष्ट्र ले जाया जाएगा। वहां दोपहर ढाई बजे अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा।

श्री मसानी 88 साल के थे और कुछ दिनों से बीमार चल रहे थे। हाल ही में उनका जन्मदिन था। मुख्यमंत्री चौहान को तिरुपति से बुधवार रात 11 बजे लौटना था लेकिन वे अब रात साढ़े नौ बजे भोपाल पहुंच रहे हैं। गुरुवार सुबह साढ़े सात बजे कार्गो विमान से श्री मसानी का पार्थिव शरीर गोंदिया ले जाया जाएगा। वे कांग्रेस नेता संजयसिंह मसानी के पिता थे।

टाइग्रेस ऑन द ट्रेल कार्यक्रम गुरुवार सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर होना था, अब यह कार्यक्रम सैर सपाटा में उसी समय पर होगा। इस कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री की बजाय पर्यटन मंत्री उषा ठाकुर बाइकर्स रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करेंगी।

