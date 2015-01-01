पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MP में कोरोना पर मंथन:CM शिवराज सुबह 10 बजे राज्य में कोरोना के हालात का रिव्यू करेंगे, बड़े फैसले संभव

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
शिवराज की रिव्यू मीटिंग में जिलों से आई क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप की रिपोर्ट भी रखी जाएगी।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान रविवार को सुबह 10 बजे मध्य प्रदेश में कोरोना की स्थिति की समीक्षा करेंगे। बैठक में उन जिलों की रिपोर्ट पर चर्चा होगी, जहां संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है। शिवराज ऐसे जिलों के कलेक्टर से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग की करेंगे।

बैठक में क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप की सिफारिशें भी रखी जाएंगी। माना जा रहा है कि इन सिफारिशों के आधार पर बड़े फैसले लिए जा सकते हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कलेक्टरों को निर्देश दिए थे कि शनिवार को अपने-अपने जिलों में क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप की बैठक कर रिपोर्ट भेजें।

5 जिलों में नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाया गया

प्रदेश में कोरोना के मामलों में तेजी देखते हुए सरकार ने 5 जिलों में 21 नवंबर से नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू कर दिया है। भोपाल, इंदौर, ग्वालियर, रतलाम और विदिशा में रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू रहेगा। नाइट कर्फ्यू के पहले दिन इन जिलों में सख्ती दिखाई गई। भोपाल में कर्फ्यू तो रात 10 बजे लगाया जाना था, पर दुकानदारों ने आपसी सहमति से रात 8 बजे दुकानें बंद करने का फैसला लिया है। इंदौर की मशहूर छप्पन दुकान रात 9 बजे ही बंद हो गई।

