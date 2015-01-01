पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वार्ड में बल्ले-बल्ले:कोविड वार्ड में भांगड़े की धुन पर 2 साल के मिहिर ने दिखाए डांस मूव्स, दूसरे मरीज भी झूम उठे

भोपाल2 मिनट पहले
मिहिर ने भांगड़े की धुन पर डांस मूव्स किए।

दो साल का मिहिर डागा कोरोना संक्रमित है और होशंगाबाद रोड पर बने नोबल अस्पताल में भर्ती है। मिहिर और उसकी मां माधुरी समेत परिवार के 6 लोग पॉजिटिव हैं, लेकिन अस्पताल में मिहिर और उसकी मां ही भर्ती हैं। मंगलवार को जब अस्पताल में भांगड़े की धुन बजी तो मिहिर थिरक उठा। उसे देख यहां भर्ती 38 कोरोना मरीज भी इस मासूम के साथ नाच उठे। कुछ देर के लिए ही सही सबके चेहरे से कोरोना का डर खत्म हुआ।

260 नए मरीज और मिले

राजधानी में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 260 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। यहां पर मरीजों की संख्या 37 हजार 874 से बढ़कर 38 हजार 134 हो गई है। जबकि प्रदेश में 27551 सैंपलों की जांच के बाद 1073 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। भोपाल में दो लोगों की मौत हुई।

