मतदाता सूची का प्रारंभिक प्रकाशन:वोटर लिस्ट में 24 दिसंबर तक जुड़ सकते हैं नए नाम, अंतिम प्रकाशन 15 जनवरी को होगा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने मतदाता सूची का प्रारंभिक प्रकाशन कर दिया है। अब 24 दिसंबर तक मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने और हटाने का काम होगा।
  • मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने राजनीतिक दलों के साथ की बैठक

मध्य प्रदेश मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बुधवार को मतदाता सूची का प्रारंभिक प्रकाशन कर दिया है। मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने या नाम हटाने के लिए एक माह का समय दिया गया है। आयोग द्वारा जारी कार्यक्रम के मुताबिक 24 दिसंबर तक दावे और आपत्ति प्रस्तुत किए जा सकते हैं। इसके लिए 1 जनवरी 2021 की स्थिति में नागरिक की आयु 18 वर्ष पूर्ण होना चाहिए। दावे-आपत्ति के निराकरण की अंतिम तारीख 7 जनवरी 2021 तय की गई है। मतदाता सूची के अपडेशन का काम 14 जनवरी 2021 से पहले पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। इसके बाद मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 15 जनवरी 2021 को होगा। इस कार्यक्रम की जानकारी देने के लिए मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने राजनैतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों की एक बैठक बुधवार को बुलाई थी। 2021 की प्रोजेक्टेड जनगणना के मुताबिक मध्य प्रदेश में 5 करोड़ 22 लाख 95 हजार 854 मतदाता हैं।

बीएलओ मतदान केंद्र में न मिले तो शिकायत करें

बूथ लेवल ऑफिसर (बीएलओ) 26 नंवबर से मतदान केंद्रों में बैठकर मतदाता सूची में नए नाम जोड़ने, हटाने और पता संशोधित करने का काम करेंगे। अगर बीएलओ मतदान केंद्रों में बैठे दिखाई न दें तो इसकी शिकायत बीएलए व संबंधित क्षेत्र के एसडीएम से कर सकते है।

