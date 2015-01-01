पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्य प्रदेश में ऑनलाइन एडमिशन:CLC का 5वां चरण; UG और PG मेरिट लिस्ट आज जारी होगी, 3 बजे तक कॉलेज में रिपोर्ट करना होगा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
छात्रों को एडमिशन लेने के लिए आज अंतिम दिन है। अब तक तीन महीने से अधिक समय एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया चलते हो गया है।
  • यूजी की साढ़े 8 लाख सीटों में से सवा चार लाख पर एडमिशन
  • पीजी की पौने 2 लाख सीटों में से सवा लाख ही भर सकीं

मध्य प्रदेश के सभी सरकारी और अनुदान प्राप्त कॉलेजों में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन (PG) और ग्रेजुएशन (UG) कोर्स की आज मैरिट लिस्ट जारी होगी। कॉलेज लेवल काउंसलिंग (CLC) का पांचवें चरण का आज अंतिम दिन है। एडमिशन लेने के लिए छात्रों को दोपहर तीन बजे तक कॉलेज में रिपोर्ट करना जरूरी है। अब तक UG और PG की 10 लाख में से सिर्फ आधी सीटों ही भरी जा सकीं हैं। इतना ही नहीं इस बार निजी कॉलेज अब तक एक लाख से अधिक सीटें सरेंडर भी कर चुके हैं, जबकि पिछले साल करीब 20 हजार सीटें सरेंडर की गईं थीं।

PG की करीब 50 हजार सीटें खाली

राज्य में PG की कुल 1 लाख 79 हजार 204 सीटें हैं। इसके लिए कुल 2 लाख 6 हजार 248 छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया, लेकिन एडमिशन 1 लाख 30 हजार 164 छात्रों ने ही लिया है। सोमवार को एडमिशन लेने के लिए छात्रों के पास अंतिम मौका है। CLC के पांचवे चरण को प्रशासन ने 16 नवंबर से छात्रों को राहत देने के लिए शुरू किया था, हालांकि अब भी छात्र नियमित एडमिशन लेने के इच्छुक नहीं दिख रहे।

PG की स्थिति

कुल सीट1 लाख 79 हजार 204
रजिस्ट्रेशन2 लाख 6 हजार 248
दस्तावेजों का सत्यापन कराया1 लाख 73 हजार 683
दाखिला लिया1 लाख 30 हजार 164

UG की आधी सीटें खाली

राज्य में UG की कुल 8 लाख 56 हजार 130 सीटें हैं। अब तक 5 लाख 39 हजार 823 छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। इनमें से करीब साढ़े 4 लाख छात्रों ने ही एडमिशन लिया है। नए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए आज अंतिम दिन है। मेरिट के आधार पर छात्रों को एडमिशन दिया जाएगा।

UG की स्थिति

कुल सीट8 लाख 56 हजार 130
रजिस्ट्रेशन5 लाख 39 हजार 823
दस्तावेजों का सत्यापन कराया4 लाख 68 हजार 711
दाखिला लिया4 लाख 21 हजार 617

पांचवां चरण एक नजर में

  • पांचवां चरण 16 नवंबर से 23 नवंबर तक।
  • कॉलेज में रिपोर्टिंग 18 नवंबर से शुरु हुई।
  • आज दोपहर 1 बजे तक छात्र एडमिशन के लिए कॉलेज में रिपोर्ट कर सकते हैं।
  • छात्र एक से अधिक रिक्त सीट वाले कॉलेज में रिपोर्ट कर सकता है।
  • एडमिशन लेने वाले छात्रों को आज रात 12 बजे तक ऑन लाइन फीस जमा करना होगा।
