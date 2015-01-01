पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 तस्वीरों में कैलाश सारंग की अंतिम यात्रा:एयरपोर्ट पर सीएम ने पार्थिव शरीर को दिया कंधा, पिता से लिपटकर रोए कैबिनेट मंत्री सारंग

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
एयरपोर्ट पर सीएम ने कैलाश सारंग की पार्थिव शरीर को कंधा दिया।

पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद 87 वर्षीय कैलाश सारंग के निधन से पूरी भाजपा और उनके चाहने वालों में शोक की लहर है। रविवार को हुए अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान भाजपा, कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता, कैलाश सारंग के साथी, कार्यकर्ता सहित हजारों लोग मौजूद थे। शनिवार दोपहर मुंबई में कैलाश सारंग का निधन हो गया था। दूसरे दिन सुबह 9 बजे उनका पार्थिव शरीर भोपाल लाया गया। यहां राजकीय सम्मान के साथ उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान परिवार सहित सारंग के यहां पहुंचे। उन्होंने कैलाश सारंग की अर्थी को कंधा भी दिया। इस दौरान भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा सहित कांग्रेस के सुरेश पचौरी सहित भाजपा के तमाम मंत्री भी मौजूद रहे।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कैलाश सारंग के बेटे विवेक सारंग और कैबिनेट मंत्री को ढांढस बंधाई।
मुख्यमंत्री ने कैलाश सारंग के बेटे विवेक सारंग और कैबिनेट मंत्री को ढांढस बंधाई।
कैलाश सारंग के निवास पर श्रद्धांजलि देने जाते प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा।
कैलाश सारंग के निवास पर श्रद्धांजलि देने जाते प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा।
कैलाश सारंग को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता सुरेश पचौरी, पूर्व विधायक जितेंद्र डागा और पूर्व महापौर सुनील सूद।
कैलाश सारंग को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता सुरेश पचौरी, पूर्व विधायक जितेंद्र डागा और पूर्व महापौर सुनील सूद।
कैलाश सारंग को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुुंचे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री प्रभुराम चौधरी।
कैलाश सारंग को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुुंचे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री प्रभुराम चौधरी।
भाजपा कार्यालय से कैलाश सारंग के पार्थिव शरीर को 4 बजे सुभाषनगर श्मशान घाट ले जाया गया।
भाजपा कार्यालय से कैलाश सारंग के पार्थिव शरीर को 4 बजे सुभाषनगर श्मशान घाट ले जाया गया।
अंतिम यात्रा के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री पूरे समय साथ रहे।
अंतिम यात्रा के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री पूरे समय साथ रहे।
कैलाश सारंग को श्मशान में गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया।
कैलाश सारंग को श्मशान में गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया।
कैलाश सारंग के बेटे विवेक सारंग और कैबिनेट मंत्री विश्वास सारंग ने मुखाग्नि दी।
कैलाश सारंग के बेटे विवेक सारंग और कैबिनेट मंत्री विश्वास सारंग ने मुखाग्नि दी।
कैलाश सारंग पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गए।
कैलाश सारंग पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गए।
कैलाश सारंग के अंतिम संस्कार के बाद श्रद्धांजलि सभा हुुई।
कैलाश सारंग के अंतिम संस्कार के बाद श्रद्धांजलि सभा हुुई।
