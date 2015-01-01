पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पर नई गाइडलाइन:कलेक्टर बोले- इंदौर में 8 बजे बंद होंगे बाजार, जागरूकता के लिए आगे आएं एनजीओ, मास्क जरूर लगाएं

11 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के संबंध में हुई बैठक में कलेक्टर ने जरूरी निर्देश दिए।

इंदौर में कोरोना फिर से पैर पसार रहा है। अब फिर कोरोना को लेकर नई गाइडलाइन तय की गई है। इस संबंध में मंगलवार को कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। वहीं, डीआईजी हरिनारायणचारी मिश्रा ने कहा कि शादी समारोह की अनुमति के लिए संबंधित थाने में आवेदन देना जरूरी है।

बैठक कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने कहा कि संक्रमण को देखते हुए धर्मगुरुओं और मार्केट एसोसिएशन से भी चर्चा की गई है। अब बाजार को 8:00 बजे बंद करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। बढ़ते मरीजों को देखते हुए हॉस्पिटल में बेड्स की क्षमता को लेकर भी ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि एनजीओ के माध्यम से लोगों में जागरूकता फैलाई जाए। इसके लिए जो भी एनजीओ सहायता करना चाहती हैं या अभियान चलाना चाहती हैं, वह संबंधित क्षेत्र के एसडीएम से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। अस्पताल में या लोगों के बीच जाते वक्त मास्क आवश्यक रूप से लगाएं। साथ ही सभी लोग कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन करें। भीड़ वाले क्षेत्रों में जाने से बचें।

अस्पतालों में डली ऑक्सीजन लाइन

बैठक में कलेक्टर ने बताया कि मेडिकल कॉलेज में 1200, एमटीएस 100, चाचा नेहरू 100, कैंसर अस्पताल में 100 बेड के लिए ऑक्सीजन लाइन डल चुकी है। सुपर स्पेशियलिटी में 367 बेड्स की क्षमता है, जहां वर्तमान में 110 पेशेंट हैं। साथ ही, संक्रमण से बचने के लिए जनजागरण अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। पिकनिक स्पॉट पर कार रोको अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। नई गाइड लाइन में शराब की दुकानों को लेकर आदेश नहीं निकाला है, लेकिन उस संबंध में भी जल्द ही निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

