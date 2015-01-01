पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठीक नहीं ये पुलिसिया रवैया:सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत की, तो थाने बुलाकर दर्ज कर ली चोरी की रिपोर्ट

इंदौर13 मिनट पहले
  • मोबाइल दुकान में घुसे चोरों ने की वारदात, फरियादी फुटेज लेकर घूमता रहा
  • लसूड़िया का छात्र भी दो दिन सीएसपी दफ्तर के चक्कर काटता रहा फिर हुई एफआईआर

स्कीम नंबर 78 के मोबाइल दुकान संचालक ने दुकान पर हुई चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने के लिए थाने के चक्कर काटे। जब रिपोर्ट नहीं दर्ज की गई, तो उसने सीएम हेल्पलाइन को शिकायत की। भोपाल से रिमाइंडर आते ही तत्काल थाने वालों ने बुलाया और केस दर्ज कर लिया। इसी तरह दूसरे मामले में एक स्टूडेंट के घर चोरी हुई। वह सीएसपी दफ्तर के दो-तीन दिन से चक्कर काट रहा था। आखिरकार, सीएम हेल्पलाइन में शिकायत के बाद पुलिस को केस दर्ज करना पड़ा।

शहर में एक तरफ चोरियां लगातार बढ़ रही हैं, दूसरी तरफ पुलिस केस दर्ज करने में आनाकानी कर रही है। लसुड़िया पुलिस ने स्कीम नंबर 78 में रहने वाले रत्नेश विशे की शिकायत पर चोरी का केस दर्ज किया है। रत्नेश ने बताया कि 19 नवंबर को दुकान में दो लड़के मोबाइल देखने आए थे। कुछ देर बैठने कर बाद में चले गए। जब दुकान में 2 नए मोबाइल नहीं दिखे, तो फुटेज खंगाले। दोनों युवक मोबाइल चुराते दिखे। फुटेज लेकर फरियादी कई बार थाने पहुंचा, लेकिन पुलिस ने केस दर्ज नहीं किया। आखिरकार उसने सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत की। वहां से जैसे ही रिमाइंडर आया, तो तत्काल लसूड़िया पुलिस ने बुला कर केस दर्ज कर लिया।

दूसरा मामला लसूडिया का ही है। चिकित्सक नगर में रहने वाले कृपाल उम्बरकर 19 नवंबर को कचरा फेंकने नीचे आया। तभी घर से लैपटॉप मोबाइल कार्ड समेत 40000 का माल चोरी चला गया। फुटेज में एक बदमाश दिखा। कृपाल उसकी शिकायत करने थाने और सीएसपी दफ्तर के चक्कर लगाता रहा। आखिरकार तीन-चार दिन बाद केस दर्ज किया गया।

अलंकार ज्वेलर्स के यहां भी चोरी

बाणगंगा थाना क्षेत्र में नंदबाग मेन रोड पर स्थित अलंकार ज्वेलर्स पर चोरी हो गई। फरियादी अक्षय जाधव ने पुलिस को बताया कि घटना 22 नवंबर की है। रात को बदमाश दुकान का शटर तोड़कर अंदर घुसा। सोने-चांदी के जेवरात ले गया। अभी चोरी के माल का आकलन नहीं हो सका है। वारदात के फुटेज सामने आए हैं, जिसे पुलिस जांच रही है। वहीं, एमजी रोड पुलिस ने नंदलालपुरा स्थित खाद बीज की दुकान पर चोरी होने का केस दर्ज किया है। फरियादी निखिल जैन ने बताया कि बदमाश दुकान का ताला तोड़कर सरसों का बीज 6 क्विंटल, टेबल कुर्सी व डीवीआर चुरा ले गया। वहीं, खजराना पुलिस ने गणेशपुरी में रहने वाले मुकुंद वोडस की शिकायत पर चोरी का केस दर्ज किया है। फरियादी ने बताया कि जब वह अपने काम से बेंगलुरू गया था। तब उसके घर चोर घुसे और चांदी के बर्तन ले गए।

