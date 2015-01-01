पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिव का 'बाबा' से बदला!:सिंहासन जैसी कुर्सी पर बैठते थे कम्प्यूटर बाबा, जमीन की रजिस्ट्री मिली, दूसरे दिन भी कब्जे पर चला बुलडोजर

इंदौर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कम्प्यूटर बाबा के आश्रम पर दूसरे दिन भी कार्रवाई की गई।
  • इंदौर प्रशासन ने सुपर कॉरिडोर का अतिक्रमण तोड़ने के बाद अंबिकापुरी एक्सटेंशन स्थित मंदिर को भी कब्जा मुक्त कराया

कांग्रेस शासनकाल में रेत को लेकर बार-बार मुख्यंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान पर निशाना साधते रहे कम्प्यूटर बाबा फंस गए हैं। जिला प्रशासन ने सोमवार को भी बुलडोजर चलाते हुए सुपर कॉरिडोर में किए गए अतिक्रमण को तोड़ने के बाद टीम ने अंबिकापुरी एक्सटेंशन स्थित मंदिर को कब्जे से मुक्त करवाया।

कार्रवाई के दौरान मंदिर में बाबा के नाम से जमीन की रजिस्ट्री और बैंक पासबुक मिली है। बाबा के बैठने के लिए एक सिंहासन नुमा कुर्सी भी यहां रखी थी। सोमवार सुबह सुपर कॉरिडोर में किए गए अतिक्रमण को तोड़ा गया। इसके बाद टीम अम्बिकापुरी एक्सटेंशन मंदिर और आईडीए की योजना 151 में शामिल करीब 5 करोड़ रुपए मूल्य की 20 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराया।

8 एकड़ जमीन अजनोद में खरीदी, मिली रजिस्ट्री

एरोड्रम रोड स्थित विद्याधाम के पीछे अंबिकापुरी एक्सटेंशन में श्रीसिद्ध कालीधाम मंदिर है। बताया जा रहा है, मंदिर के पुजारी स्वामी वेद प्रकाशानन्द की 2008 में हत्या हो गई थी। इसके बाद मंदिर का संचालन कम्प्यूटर बाबा के हाथों में चला गया। कार्रवाई के दौरान वहां निर्मित कमरे में बाबा के बैठने की सिंहासन नुमा कुर्सी मिली है।

इसके अलावा सांवेर क्षेत्र के अजनोद की सवा तीन हेक्टेयर है, यानी करीब 8 एकड़ जमीन की रजिस्ट्री भी मिली है। यह जमीन कम्प्यूटर बाबा ने अपने नाम से खरीदी थी। विक्रय पत्र में 11 साल पहले खरीदी जमीन की कीमत तत्कालीन गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक 10 लाख दर्शायी गई है, जिसकी वर्तमान में कीमत 4-5 से करोड़ है। यहां मंदिर बनाकर जमीन की खरीद-फरोख्त के लिए इसका उपयोग किया जा रहा था। श्री दक्षिण कालीपीठ महामंदिर में कुछ कमरे भी बने मिले हैं।

कलेक्टर बोले - शिकायत पर होगी कार्रवाई
कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने कहा कि दबी जुबान में कई बातें सामने आ रही हैं। यदि कोई शिकायत करेगा तो प्रशासन कार्रवाई करेगा। जहां-जहां भी शासकीय भूमि पर अवैध निर्माण या अतिक्रमण पाया गया है, उन पर प्रशासन का कब्जा रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि गोम्मट गिरी के पास कम्प्यूटर बाबा के आश्रम स्थित माता मंदिर को भव्य रूप प्रदान करते हुए धार्मिक पर्यटन के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा।

बाबा की गृहस्थी में निकला 10 ट्रक सामान, कमंडल, माला, बंदूक, बुलेट, क्रीम तक शामिल
कार्रवाई के बाद 10 ट्रकों में सामान भरा गया। ये सामान बाबा के साथी गंगादास के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। इसमें रजाई, गद्दे, टीवी, फ्रीज, एसी, अलमारी, कुर्सियां, पेंटिग्स, फोटो, टेबल, बुलेट, कार, बाथरूम का सामान, क्रीम, सूटकेस, किचन का सामान, पलंग, कमंडल, माला आदि शामिल हैं। आश्रम में सीसीटीवी भी लगे थे। इस दौरान अशांति फैलाने के आरोप में बाबा और उनके सहयोगी रामचरण दास, संदीप द्विवेदी, रामबाबू यादव, मोनू पंडित, जगदीप सहित कुल सात लोगों को एसडीएम राजेश राठौर द्वारा अगले आदेश तक जेल भेज दिया गया। बाबा को सेंट्रल जेल की बैरक नंबर 5 में रखा है, जहां वे आराम से ध्यान की मुद्रा में बैठे हैं। सामान हटाने में निगमकर्मियों को दो घंटे लग गए। इसमें महंगे सोफे, टीवी, एसी, फ्रिज, अलमारी, क्रिस्टा कार जो मूसाखेड़ी के किसी रमेश सिंह तोमर के नाम पर है, एक बंदूक, बुलेट, महंगी क्रीम, साबुन आदि शामिल है।

पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी सहित कांग्रेस नेता कम्प्यूटर बाबा से मिलने जेल पहुंचे।
पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी सहित कांग्रेस नेता कम्प्यूटर बाबा से मिलने जेल पहुंचे।

जीतू पटवारी सहित कई बड़े कांग्रेसी पहुंचे बाबा से मिलने
बाबा से मिलने सोमवार दोपहर पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी सहित विधायक, जिला अध्यक्ष और कई बड़े कांग्रेसी जेल पहुंचे। उन्होंने बाबा पर बदले की भावना से कार्रवाई का आरोप लगाया है।
दोपहर में पूर्व मंत्री और विधायक जीतू पटवारी, देपालपुर विधायक विशाल पटेल, विधायक संजय शुक्ला, सांवेर से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू, शहर अध्यक्ष विनय बाकलीवाला, सदाशिव यादव, पूर्व विधायक अश्विन जोशी सहित बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेसी सेंट्रल जेल पहुंचे। इस दौरान जेल प्रशासन ने पटवारी सहित आधा दर्जन नेताओं को बाबा से मिलने की अनुमति दी और उन्हें जेल के भीतर लेकर जाया गया।

