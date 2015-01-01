पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Congress Picket On December 19, Shivraj Said, Sit For The Farmers Of Bundelkhand Who Have Been Facing Drought Since The First Years

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपवास पॉलिटिक्स:कांग्रेस का 19 दिसंबर को धरना, शिवराज बोले, पहले सूखा झेल रहे बुंदेलखंड के किसानों के लिए बैठें  कमलनाथ-दिग्विजय

भोपाल2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसानों के मुद्दों पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चोहान और पूर्व मुख्ममंत्री कमलनाथ के बीच वार-पलटवार चल रहा है। फाइल फोटो
  • कृषि कानूनों के साथ डीजल-पेट्रोल व रसोई गैस के दामों में वृद्धि का विरोध
  • जिला एवं ब्लाक स्तर पर गांधी प्रतिमा के समक्ष होगा कांग्रेस का धरना

मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ और किसानों के समर्थन में 19 दिसंबर को धरना देगी। इस दौरान गांधी प्रतिमा के सामने उपवास किया जाएगा। यह आयोजन पूरे प्रदेश में जिला व् ब्लाक स्तर पर होगा। इस पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह पहले वर्षों से सूखे की मार झेल रहे बुंदेलखंड और विंध्य के किसानों के लिए उपवास पर बैठें। कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ ने राज्य और केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों का विरोध करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा है- पेट्रोल- डीजल की आसमान छूती कीमतों के बाद अब रसोई गैस सिलेंडर के दामो में 100 रुपए की वृद्धि , सब्सिडी का भी पता नहीं? महंगाई डायन खाय जात है..अबकी बार - महंगाई बढ़ाने वाली भाजपा सरकार।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी ने 19 दिसंबर को विरोध दिवस मनाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसको लेकर प्रदेश संगठन प्रभारी चंद्रप्रभाष शेखर ने सभी जिला अध्यक्षों को निर्देश जारी किए हैं। जिसमें कहा है कि पेट्रोल- डीजल की मूल्यवृद्धि, रसोई गैस सिलेंडर के दामों में वृद्धि, किसान विरोधी काले कानूनों के विरोध और किसानों के समर्थन में पूरे प्रदेश में 19 दिसंबर को विरोध दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। स्थानीय स्तर पर यह आयोजन सुनिश्चित किया जाए।

दिग्विजय बोले - मोदी सरकार पहले अकालियों को समझाएं कृषि कानून

बीजेपी के किसान सम्मेलन को लेकर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद पहले अकाली दल के प्रकाश सिंह बादल और सुखबीर सिंह बादल को कृषि कानून समझाएं, बाद में किसानों को समझाना ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें