पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Congress Will Win 21 Out Of 28 Seats, Even Then It Will Have To Take SP BSP And Independents To Form Government.

मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव:कांग्रेस 28 में से 21 सीटें जीत लेगी तब भी उसे सरकार बनाने के लिए सपा-बसपा और निर्दलियों को साथ लेना पड़ेगा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा को सरकार सुरक्षित रखने के लिए 9 सीटों पर जीत जरूरी
  • 2018 के मुकाबले इन 28 सीटों पर 3 फीसदी वोटिंग कम हुई

मध्य प्रदेश की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान हो गया है। इन सीटों पर 69.68% वोटिंग हुई। 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव से तुलना करें तो उपचुनाव (72.93%) से 3% कम रहा। ऐसा माना जा रहा था कि कोविड-19 के चलते मतदान कम होगा, लेकिन आंकड़े देखें तो लोगों ने मतदान में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। हालांकि, मतदान के आंकड़ों से यह तय नहीं किया जा सकता कि मतदाताओं का रुझान किस तरफ था..? लेकिन, यह साफ है कि कांग्रेस 28 में से 21 सीटें भी जीतती है तो उसे सरकार बनाने के लिए सपा-बसपा और निर्दलीय विधायकों को साथ लेना होगा। जबकि, भाजपा 9 सीटें जीतकर अपनी सत्ता बचा लेगी।

मध्य प्रदेश से पहले दिसंबर 2019 में कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और जेडीयू से टूट कर 17 विधायकों ने भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया था। सत्ता हासिल करने के गुणा-भाग के चलते मध्यप्रदेश की तरह कर्नाटक में भी राजनीतिक दलों को न्यायालय में पड़ा 15 सीटों पर उपचुनाव हुआ था। कर्नाटक के उपचुनाव में पोलिंग परसेंटेज 66.49 था जो 2018 के चुनाव से करीब 5% कम रहा। वहां भाजपा 15 में से 12 सीटें हासिल कर सत्ता में आ गई थी।

कमोबेश मध्य प्रदेश में 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में मतदान 2018 के चुनाव से 3% कम हुआ, लेकिन कर्नाटक और मध्य प्रदेश में हुए राजनैतिक घटनाक्रम में बड़ा अंतर था। कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और जेडीयू से विधायक टूट कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए थे, लेकिन मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस का एक धड़ा ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के साथ भाजपा में शामिल हुआ है। ऐसे में पोलिंग परसेंटेज से यह आकलन करना मुश्किल है कि मतदाताओं का झुकाव किस तरफ है..? भाजपा के बैनर पोस्टरों से ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया भले ही गायब रहे लेकिन मतदाताओं के लिए यह कोई बड़ी वजह नहीं थी।

दांव पर 'सरकार' : जीत का गणित
विधानसभा की कुल सीटें 230
(दमोह से कांग्रेस विधायक राहुल लोधी के इस्तीफा देने के बाद एक सीट और रिक्त हो गई है)
अब कुल संख्या: 229
उपचुनाव: 28 सीटें
भाजपा: 107, (बहुमत के लिए 9 सीटें चाहिए)
कांग्रेस: 87 (बहुमत के लिए 28 सीटें चाहिए)

भाजपा को 9 और कांग्रेस को 21 सीटों पर जीत की जरूरत
मध्य प्रदेश में कुल 230 विधानसभा सीटें है, जिनमें से 28 पर उपचुनाव हो रहा है। भाजपा के पास अभी 107 सीटें हैं और बहुमत के लिए उसे 9 सीटों पर जीत की जरूरत है। वहीं कांग्रेस के पास दमोह से विधायक राहुल लोधी के इस्तीफा देने के बाद अब 87 सीटें हैं और बहुमत के लिए उसे 28 सीटों पर जीत की जरूरत है। लेकिन, अगर कांग्रेस मिली जुली सरकार के बनाने की सोचती है तो उसे 21 सीटों पर जीत की जरूरत होगी। बहुमत के आंकड़े से दूर होने पर सात बसपा, सपा और निर्दलीय विधायकों की भूमिका अहम हो जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें