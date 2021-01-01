पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनवरी जिंदाबाद:सात दिनों से प्रदेश के 40 जिलों में एक भी मौत नहीं; दिसंबर के मुकाबले जनवरी में आधी रह गई मौतें, नए केस भी 80% कम हो गए

भोपाल2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: अनूप दुबे
  • दिसंबर में 366, जबकि जनवरी में कुल 184 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हुई
  • अभी सिर्फ भोपाल में ही हर दिन करीब 1 कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हो रही

करीब 10 महीने बाद मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना के नए केस और मौतों की रफ्तार थमती नजर आ रही है। जनवरी के महीने में कोरोना के यह आंकड़े उम्मीद बांधने वाले हैं। बीते सात दिन से प्रदेश के 40 जिलों में कोरोना के कारण एक भी मौत नहीं हुई है। जनवरी में 28 दिनों के दौरान 184 लोगों की कोरोना के कारण मौत हुई, जबकि करीब 11 हजार ही नए मामले सामने आए।

हालांकि दिसंबर में मौतों की संख्या 366 और नए केस 39 हजार से ज्यादा रहे थे। ऐसे में नए केस की संख्या और मौत का ग्राफ काफी नीचे आ गया है। इसका मुख्य कारण लोगों में जागरूकता और वैक्सीन का आना रहा। हालांकि अभी भी हर दिन 16 हजार से कोरोना सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं।

40 जिलों में बीते 7 दिन में एक भी मौत नहीं

उज्जैन, रतलाम, रीवा, धार, होशंगाबाद, शिवपुरी, विदिशा, नरसिंहपुर, सतना, मुरैना, बालाघाट, नीमच, शहडोल, देवास, मंदसौर, सीहोर, झाबुआ, रायसेन, खंडवा, कटनी, हरदा, छतरपुर, अनूपपुर, सीधी, सिंगरौली, दतिया, शाजापुर, सिवनी, गुना, भिंड, टीकमगढ़, उमरिया, अलीराजपुर, मंडला, अशोक नगर, पन्ना, डिंडोरी, बुरहानपुर, निवाड़ी और आगर-मालवा में किसी भी कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत नहीं हुई।

भोपाल को लेकर चिंता बढ़ी

इंदौर ने कोरोना पर काफी हद तक नियंत्रण पा लिया है, जबकि राजधानी भोपाल में इसको लेकर चिंता जनक स्थिति बनी हुई है। बीते 7 दिनों की बात की जाए तो हर 24 घंटे में भोपाल में एक कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हुई है। जबकि नए केस भी सबसे ज्यादा भोपाल में ही आ रहे हैं। मौत के मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर ग्वालियर है, जहां बीते 7 दिन में चार और खरगोन में तीन कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है।

हालांकि इसके अलावा अन्य जिलों से राहत की खबर है। खास तौर से इंदौर से जहां बीते 7 दिन में केवल एक ही मौत हुई है। मध्यप्रदेश में अब तक कुल 3802 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 2 लाख 43 हजार 639 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

53 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों की जांच हो चुकी है

मध्यप्रदेश में लगातार कोरोना की जांच हो रही है। 28 दिसंबर की बात की जाए तो कुल 16 हजार 248 लोगों की कोरोना जांच हुई। इसमें से महज 226 लोगों को ही कोरोना पाया गया। यह दर 1.3% रही। अब तक कुल 53 लाख 7 हजार 95 लोगों की कोरोना जांच हो चुकी है। प्रदेश में अभी भी 720 फीवर क्लीनिक संचालित हो रही हैं।

जिसमें बुखार, सर्दी, खासी के रोगियों के लक्षण अनुसार उपचार तथा सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। इसके अलावा 104/181 टेलीमेडिसिन सेवा के माध्यम से अब तक 38 हजार 746 लोगों को परामर्श भी दिया जा चुका है।

1200 सेंटर पर हो रहा टीकाकरण

मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीकाकरण अब 1200 सेंटरों में होने लगा है। इसकी शुरुआत पहले दिन 16 जनवरी को 150 सेंटर से हुई थी, जो बढ़कर 450 और अब पूरी स्ट्रेंस के साथ 1200 केंद्रों पर किया जाने लगा है। पहले चरण में पहला डोज करीब 65 हजार हेल्थ वर्कर्स को दिया जाना है। अब तक मध्य प्रदेश को कोरोना वैक्सीन के 10 लाख डोज मिल चुके हैं।

