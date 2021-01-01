पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिलाओं पर अत्याचार:MP में शादी के लिए 1600 से ज्यादा लड़कियों और महिलाओं के अपहरण और ब्लैकमेल के मामले; देश में पांचवें नंबर पर

भोपाल2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: अनूप दुबे
मध्यप्रदेश में वर्ष 2019 में 1600 से ज्यादा मामले शादी के लिए अपहरण और ब्लैकमेल किए जाने के दर्ज किए गए। इसमें दर्ज अपराध की तुलना में उससे प्रभावित पीड़ितओं की संख्या ज्यादा हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • एक्सपर्ट बोले सोशल मीडिया से बढ़ी घटनाएं
  • उत्तरप्रदेश, बिहार के बाद असम में सबसे ज्यादा मामले

मध्यप्रदेश शासन ने नारियों के सम्मान और उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए दिसंबर से अभियान शुरू किया है, लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि मध्य प्रदेश देश का चौथा ऐसा सबसे बड़ा राज्य है जहां पर लड़कियों और महिलाओं को शादी के लिए सबसे ज्यादा मजबूर किया जाता है। इतना ही नहीं अपहरण और अन्य तरह से उन्हें ब्लैकमेल तक किया जाता है। अपराध की बात की जाए, तो देश में शीर्ष पांच राज्यों में मध्यप्रदेश पांचवें नंबर पर है। इस मामले में कानून के जानकारों का मानना है कि सोशल मीडिया इस तरह के अपराधों में बढ़ोतरी होने का कारण है।

वर्ष 2019 के नेशनल रिकॉर्ड ब्यूरो (एनसीआरबी) के द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों के विश्लेषण में सामने आया है। मध्य प्रदेश में 2019 में कुल 1626 प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए, इसमें महिलाओं और लड़कियों ने जबरन शादी करने के लिए अपहरण और ब्लैकमेल करने के मामले दर्ज कराए हैं। इसमें कुल 1635 महिलाएं पीड़ित रहीं। मध्य प्रदेश से ज्यादा उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार और असम में इस तरह के सबसे ज्यादा मामले रिपोर्ट किए गए हैं।

सोशल मीडिया ने बढ़ाए मामले

रिटायर्ड सीएसपी सलीम खान ने बताया कि सोशल मीडिया के कारण ऑनलाइन दोस्ती के मामले ज्यादा बढ़ गए हैं। इसके कारण लड़कियां अपराधियों के चंगुल में फंस जाती हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो और वीडियो जैसी निजी जानकारी लड़कियां और महिलाएं शेयर कर देती हैं। आरोपी इसी का फायदा उठाकर उन्हें ब्लैकमेल करने लगते हैं और कई बार शादी के लिए अपहरण तक करते हैं।

नाबालिग होने के कारण अपनी मर्जी से भी लड़कियों का जाना अपराध की श्रेणी में आता है। इस तरह के अपराध को रोकने के लिए जरूरी है कि लड़कियों में सोशल मीडिया के उपयोग को लेकर जागरुकता बढ़ाई जाए। इसी कारण छोटी क्लास से ही उन्हें साइबर क्राइम और सोशल मीडिया के सही उपयोग के बारे में बताना शुरू कर दें। इसका पाठ्यक्रम में शामिल होना जरूरी है। माता-पिता को भी बच्चों पर नजर रखना चाहिए कि वे टीवी, मोबाइल फोन और कंप्यूटर पर किस तरह के कार्यक्रम देख रहे या किस तरह उपयोग कर रहे हैं।

अपराध के मामले में पांचवें नंबर पर

अगर कुल अपराधों की बात की जाए तो महिलाओं पर अत्याचार के मामले में मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तर प्रदेश, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र और असम के बाद पांचवें नंबर पर है। हालांकि वर्ष 2017 के मुकाबले अपराधों में कमी आई है। यह करीब 2 हजार कम हुए हुए हैं। हालांकि अभी वर्ष 2020 के आंकड़े आना शेष है।

राज्यों में महिलाओं पर अपराध की स्थिति

राज्य201920182017
यूपी598535944556011
राजस्थान415502786625993
महाराष्ट्र371443549731979
असम300252768723082
एमपी275602894229788

यह प्रयास किए जा रहे

पंख अभियान शुरू किया गया

मध्यप्रदेश में महिलाओं और लड़कियों की सुरक्षा के लिए 'पंख' (PANKH) अभियान शुरू किया गया है। बेटियों के साथ अपराध करने वाले तत्वों के खिलाफ शासन द्वारा संपत्ति नष्ट किए जाना शुरू किया गया है। यह मुहिम राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर प्रदेश भर में शुरू किया गया।

ओटीटी प्लेटफाॅर्म का विरोध

इसके साथ ही मध्यप्रदेश में ओटीटी प्लेटफाॅर्म पर परोसी जा रही अश्लील सामग्री का भी विरोध शुरू हो गया है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान कह चुके हैं कि इसका युवा पीढ़ी पर दुष्प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। वैधानिक प्रावधानों द्वारा इस प्रसार को रोकने की आवश्यकता है। दस-बारह बरस के बच्चे अश्लील वीडियो देख आपराधिक कृत्य को अंजाम देते हैं।

