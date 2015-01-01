पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिंधिया काे चुनौती:डबरा सीट फंसी, रिश्तेदार ने दी मंत्री इमरती देवी को कड़ी टक्कर, मात्र 626 वोट की बढ़त

ग्वालियर-भोपाल4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्वालियर में मतगणना कक्ष। 

भाजपा सरकार में मंत्री और सिंधिया समर्थक इमरती देवी की सीट फंसती नजर आ रही हैं। नौ राउंड हो गए हैं लेकिन वे अपने निकटतम उम्मीदवार सुरेश राजे से बड़ा अंतर नहीं ले पाई हैं। वे सिर्फ 626 वोटों से आगे हैं। इससे पूरे प्रदेश की नजर डबरा पर लग गई है क्योंकि यहां आइटम शब्द को लेकर कमलनाथ के बयान के बाद भारी बवाल मचा था। माना जा रहा था कि इमरती देवी इस मुद्दे को सहानुभूति में बदलने में कामयाब हो जाएंगी लेकिन अब तक आए रूझानों से ऐसा नजर नहीं आ रहा है। डबरा में इमरती देवी को 27105 और सुरेश राजे को 26479 वोट मिले है। इस तरह बढ़त का अंतर सिर्फ 626 है। माना जा रहा है कि सिंधिया समर्थक इमरती देवी की बजाय यह चुनौती सीधे सिंधिया को ही है।

कलेक्टर को नहीं पहचाना
मंगलवार को ग्वालियर कलेक्टर को पहचान नहीं सके। मतगणना उद्घोषणा कक्ष में पुलिस ने कलेक्टर को भी जाने से रोक दिया। जब एडीएम रिंकेश व्यास ने बताया कि कलेक्टर हैं तब पुलिस ने उनको जाने दिया।

