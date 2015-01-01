पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जी प्रमोशन की सूचना फैलाई:इंदौर सहित प्रदेशभर के सरकारी कॉलेजों के 2200 प्रोफेसरों और प्राचार्यों का डेटा लीक हुआ

इंदौर41 मिनट पहले
  • प्रोफेसरों ने की सायबर पुलिस, उच्च शिक्षा आयुक्त और पीएस को शिकायत
  • 458 सरकारी कॉलेज हैं प्रदेशभर में, इंदौर में 11 सरकारी कॉलेज
  • 500 से ज्यादा प्रोफेसर इंदौर के कॉलेजों में पढ़ाते हैं

(दिनेश जोशी) इंदौर सहित प्रदेशभर के सरकारी कॉलेजों के 2200 प्रोफेसरों का डेटा सोशल मीडिया पर लीक कर दिया गया। प्रोफेसरों के फर्जी प्रमोशन की सूचना भी फैलाई गई। इसमें कहा गया कि प्रदेश के 500 प्रोफेसरों को प्रमोशन देकर प्राचार्य बनाया जा रहा है। सबसे पहले सीधी भर्ती वाले प्रोफेसरों को प्राचार्य बनाया जा रहा है।

स्टेट प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर रूसा एवं उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के नाम का अनधिकृत उपयोग भी किए जाने की बात सामने आई है। इस मामले में प्राध्यापक संघ ने सायबर पुलिस में शिकायत की है। मामले में प्रमुख सचिव उच्च शिक्षा और आयुक्त उच्च शिक्षा को भी शिकायत भेजी गई है।

पेन नंबर से लेकर आधार नंबर तक लीक

प्रोफेसरों के नाम, आधार नंबर, जन्म तारीख, पेन नंबर से लेकर अन्य सारी अहम जानकारी इस पीडीएफ फाइल में है। किसी भी नाम पर क्लिक करते ही सारी जानकारी आसानी से मिल सकती है।

प्रोफेसर बोले- डेटा का दुरुपयोग होगा

प्रोफेसरों का कहना है यह डेटा लीक होने से व्यक्तिगत जानकारी का दुरुपयोग हो सकता है। प्राध्यापक संघ के संभागीय अध्यक्ष डॉ. अनूप व्यास का कहना है कि मामला बेहद गंभीर है। हमने शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी है। प्रमुख सचिव और आयुक्त को भी शिकायत की है। सचिव डॉ. संजय व्यास का कहना है कि सारे प्रोफेसर इस पर एक साथ हैं और इसके लिए जिम्मेदार लोगों पर कार्रवाई हो। प्रांतीय महासचिव डॉ. सुरेश सिलावट का कहना है कि मामले की शिकायत सायबर सेल अधीक्षक से की है।

