मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव:शिवराज समेत 9 नेताओं के प्रचार पर रोक लगाने की मांग, चुनाव आयोग को भाजपा के अभद्र बयानों की कॉपी सौंपेगी कांग्रेस

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
कमलनाथ से स्टार प्रचारक का दर्जा छिनने के बाद कांग्रेस आक्रामक हो गई है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज समेत 9 नेताओं के खिलाफ चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत।
  • 12 सभाओं का जिक्र करते हुए भाषणों में कहे शब्दों को बताया
  • कहा- भाजपा नेता खुलेआम आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन कर रहे

कमलनाथ का स्टार प्रचारक का दर्जा खत्म किए जाने पर कांग्रेस चुनाव आयोग के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी कर रही है। वहीं, कांग्रेस ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान समेत भाजपा के 9 प्रमुख प्रचारकों के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। कांग्रेस ने चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत करते हुए पार्टी ने कहा है कि भाजपा के यह नेता खुलेआम आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं।

कमलनाथ के खिलाफ अशोभनीय भाषा का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में इन सभी नेताओं के प्रचार पर रोक लगनी चाहिए। कांग्रेस के चुनाव आयोग कार्य प्रभारी जेपी धनोपिया ने बताया कि निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी मध्यप्रदेश द्वारा आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन के संबंध में स्वतः संज्ञान लेकर कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए था, लेकिन आज तक कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई। इससे भाजपा नेताओं के बिगड़े बोल लगातार जारी है।

इसमें शिवराज सिंह चौहान, गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा, मंत्री इमरती देवी, कमल पटेल, बिसाहूलाल सिंह, गिर्राज दंडोतिया, प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, भाजपा राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय और सांसद शंकर लालवानी का नाम शामिल है।

इन भाषणों का जिक्र किया

  • 6 अक्टूबर को मंत्री कमलनाथ पटेल ने उज्जैन में सार्वजनिक रूप से कमलनाथ को अपमानित करते हुए कहा कि वह छिंदवाड़ा के कुएं के मेंढक हैं। किसानों के रुपयों पर नाग की तरह बैठे हुए हैं।
  • 7 अक्टूबर को गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा द्वारा नेता प्रतिपक्ष कमलनाथ को चेतुआ कहा, जिसका अर्थ उनकी बेइज्जती करने से है।
  • 13 अक्टूबर को प्रदेश के नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कमलनाथ को बुड्ढा कहकर अपमानित किया।
  • 22 अक्टूबर को भाजपा सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने इंदौर में पत्रकार वार्ता आयोजित कर कमलनाथ को अशोभनीय टिप्पणी करते हुए कमलनाथ नहीं कमरनाथ कहा।
  • 22 अक्टूबर को प्रदेश के गिर्राज दंडोतिया ने दिमनी में कहा कि आइटम शब्द यदि कमलनाथ दिमनी में बोलते, तो उनकी गर्दन काट दी जाती। उनकी लाश यहां से जाती।
  • 23 अक्टूबर को शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कमलनाथ तो रावण जैसे मायावी हैं। बचकर रहना। रावण से तुलना कर अपमानित किया।
  • 23 अक्टूबर को भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने राजगढ़ में दिग्विजय सिंह को भ्रमजाल और कपट वाला बदमाश कहा था।
  • 24 अक्टूबर को मंत्री इमरती देवी ने कहा कि कमलनाथ लुच्चा, लफंगा, शराबी, कबाड़ी है। बंगाल का आदमी है। वह पागल हो गया है। उसकी मां, बहने बंगाल का आइटम है। इस प्रकार उन्होंने कमलनाथ के परिवार की माता बहनों को भी अपशब्द कहे।
  • 28 अक्टूबर को बिसाहूलाल सिंह ने अनूपपुर में कहा कमलनाथ कहता था कि दूध का दाम 25 रुपए बढ़ाएगा। पहले दूध पीना तो शुरू करो। कह रहा है गौशाला बनाई है। गौशालाएं तो मुख्यमंत्री ने बनाई हैं। वह तो .... (अशब्द कहे) बना रहे हैं। अनूपपुर से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की पत्नी के खिलाफ अपशब्द कहे। उसकी शिकायत भी की।
  • 28 अक्टूबर को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज ने मलहरा में कहा कि कमलनाथ अब बताओ हम नारियल फोड़े या नहीं। अब हम तुम्हारी तरह शैम्पेन की बोतल लेकर तो नहीं घूम सकते हैं। कमलनाथ पापी व्यक्ति है। जैसे शब्द बोलकर उन्हें अपमानित किया।
  • 29 अक्टूबर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने नेपानगर में कहा कांग्रेसी फटीचर है। अब बोलेरो में घूम रहे हैं।
  • 30 अक्टूबर को कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने इंदौर में कहा कमलनाथ मानसिक रूप से दरिद्र है।

इन सभी पर प्रकरण दर्ज की जाएगी

कांग्रेस के चुनाव आयोग कार्य प्रभारी जेपी धनोपिया ने बताया कि इन सभी बयानों से स्पष्ट है कि भाजपा नेताओं द्वारा सरेआम खुलकर आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन किया गया है। कांग्रेस नेताओं कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह के प्रति लगातार अनर्गल, संसदीय भाषा का उपयोग कर उन्हें सार्वजनिक रूप से बेइज्जत करने का कार्य आज भी बदस्तूर जारी है। निर्वाचन आयोग से निवेदन है कि उपरोक्त शब्दावली आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन होने पर भाजपा नेताओं पर तत्काल आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन का प्रकरण दर्ज कर कार्यवाही की जाए। तत्काल प्रभाव से सभी 28 विधानसभा चुनाव क्षेत्रों में इनके चुनाव प्रचार पर प्रतिबंध लगाए जाए।

