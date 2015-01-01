पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यमंत्री का ऐलान:मध्य प्रदेश में दिवाली पर खूब चलाएं आतिशबाजी, लेकिन चीनी पटाखों से रहें बचकर

भोपाल21 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज ने कहा कि मध्यप्रदेश में पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध नहीं लगेगा।
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा- पटाखों पर नहीं लगाया प्रतिबंध, चीनी और देवी-देवताओं के चित्र लगे पटाखों पर रहेगी रोक

मध्यप्रदेश में आतिशबाजी पर प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाया जाएगा। दीपावली के दिन लोग पटाखे फोड़ सकेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने ऐलान करते हुए कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश खुशियों का प्रदेश है। यहां हम खुशियों पर कभी भी किसी तरह का प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाते। प्रदेश में पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध नहीं है, लेकिन चीनी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध जरूर है। अब भगवान राम के अयोध्या लौटने की खुशी मनाएं, पटाखे जलाए एवं धूमधाम से दीपाली मनाएं। हालांकि चीनी पटाखों के साथ ही देवी-देवताओं के फोटो वाले पटाखें भी प्रतिबंध किए गए हैं।

हिंदू संगठनों का विरोध था

इस बार पटाखों को लेकर हिंदू संगठनों ने अपना विरोध जताया था। पटाखों के नाम और उस पर हिंदू देवी-देवताओं के फोटो वाले पटाखों पर रोक लगाने की मांग की थी। कई जगहों पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने दुकानों पर पहुंचकर व्यापारियों का विरोध किया था। ऐसे व्यापारियों पर धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने का मामला भी दर्ज करने की मांग की गई।

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल का बड़ा फैसला

देशभर में वायु प्रदूषण के चलते खराब हो रही हवा की गुणवत्ता को ध्यान में रखते हुए नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (NGT) ने बड़ा फैसला लिया। एनजीटी ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पटाखे की ब्रिकी-इस्तेमाल पर आज रात से 30 नवंबर तक प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। वहीं, देश के अन्य राज्यों के लिए भी आदेश दिए हैं। एनजीटी ने अपने आदेश में कहा कि जिन शहरों में हवा की गुणवत्ता सही है, वहां केवल ग्रीन पटाखों को ब्रिकी और इस्तेमाल किया जा सकते हैं। इसके लिए सिर्फ 2 घंटे का समय दिया गया है। यह छूट दिवाली, छठ पूजा, क्रिसमस और नए साल के लिए दी गई है। गौरतलब है कि दिल्ली सरकार पहले ही राजधानी में दिवाली पर पटाखों की ब्रिकी पर रोक लगा चुकी है।

