पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Diwali Special Train 2020 From Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Habibganj To Rewa And Bihar Patna

भोपाल:दीपावली के लिए भोपाल से रीवा तक दो जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेन चलेंगी; यह हबीबगंज से रवाना होंगी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हबीबगंज से रीवा के लिए 10 नवंबर से दो जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेन चलेंगी।
  • हबीबगंज से पटना के लिए भी विशेष ट्रेन चलेगी

पश्चिम मध्य रेल भोपाल मंडल के हबीबगंज रेलवे स्टेशन से रीवा के लिए दो जोड़ी विशेष गाड़ियां चलाई जाएंगी। यह विशेष रूप से दीपावली के लिए पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनें हैं। यह 10 नवंबर से चलाई जाएंगी। इसमें हबीबगंज से रीवा के अलावा पटना के लिए भी ट्रेन चलेगी।

1.

गाड़ी संख्या : 02139

ट्रेन : हबीबगंज-रीवा सुपरफास्ट

दिन : 10 नवंबर एवं 17 नवंबर

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : हबीबगंज स्टेशन से 07.30 बजे

2.

गाड़ी संख्या : 02140

ट्रेन : रीवा-हबीबगंज सुपरफास्ट

दिन : 10 नवंबर एवं 17 नवंबर

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : रीवा से शाम 7 बजे

स्टॉप : यह भोपाल, विदिशा, बीना, सागर, दमोह, कटनी, मैहर एवं सतना स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

कोच : इसमें सेकंड एसी का 1, थर्ड एसी के 4, स्लीपर क्लास के 11, जनरल क्लास के 4 और एसएलआर/डी के 2 सहित कुल 22 डिब्बे रहेंगे।

3.

गाड़ी संख्या : 02173

ट्रेन : हबीबगंज-रीवा एक्सप्रेस (दो ट्रिप)

दिन : 10 नवंबर एवं 17 नवंबर को (बुधवार एवं रविवार)

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : हबीबगंज स्टेशन से सुबह 8.35 बजे

4.

गाड़ी संख्या : 02174

ट्रेन : हबीबगंज-रीवा एक्सप्रेस (दो ट्रिप)

दिन : 11 नवंबर एवं 15 नवंबर को (बुधवार एवं रविवार)

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : रीवा से सुबह 10.25 बजे

स्टॉप : यह भोपाल, विदिशा, बीना, सागर, दमोह, कटनी, मैहर एवं सतना स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

5.

गाड़ी संख्या : 02145

ट्रेन : हबीबगंज-पटना सुपरफास्ट

दिन : 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, एवं 23 नवंबर को

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : हबीबगंज स्टेशन से शाम 4.25 बजे

6.

गाड़ी संख्या : 02146

ट्रेन : पटना-हबीबगंज सुपरफास्ट

दिन : 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 एवं 24 नवंबर

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : पटना स्टेशन से दोपहर 12.30 बजे

स्टाॅप : होशंगाबाद, इटारसी, पिपरिया, जबलपुर, कटनी, सतना, मानिकपुर, प्रयागराज छिवकी, मिर्जापुर, पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन, बक्सर एवं आरा स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

कोच : इसमें सेकंड एसी का 1, थर्ड एसी के 4, स्लीपर क्लास के 11, जनरल के 4 और एसएलआर/डी के 2 सहित कुल 22 डिब्बे रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें